The Virginia Press Association announced the winners of its 2022 news and advertising contest.
The Daily News-Record took home a number of awards across news and photography in its division, daily group 2, representing all medium-sized newspapers that print on a daily basis in the commonwealth.
The Daily News-Record won first place awards for both public safety reporting and breaking news writing in its division. Reporters Kellen Stepler and Ian Munro took home the first place award for breaking news writing with their coverage of the Bridgewater College shooting in January of 2022. The same coverage earned Stepler and Munro a third place award for breaking news coverage.
Reporters Jillian Lynch and Ian Munro took home the first place award for breaking news coverage with their story, "Ukraine Natives Worry For Friends, Family As Russia Invades," in February, 2022.
Daily News-Record photography swept a number of photography categories, with photographer Daniel Lin earning two first place awards for best sports photo and best pictorial photo.
Daniel Lin took home second place for best breaking news photo for the Daily News-Record with his shot of the Bridgewater College shooter arrest, from January, 2022.
Daniel Lin also racked up two more awards with third place wins in breaking news and sports news photos. Lin earned the DN-R five of its total nine VPAs from 2022.
Ian Munro, with three total bylines winning awards for The Daily News-Record in 2022, also earned a third place investigative reporting prize for his coverage of James Madison University demolition of historic properties in Harrisonburg.
The winners were announced at the Virginia Press Association's annual conference in Richmond over the weekend.
