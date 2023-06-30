ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Overnighters can get complicated.
Luckily, there are plenty of ways to fill a day with summertime activity without having to wander too far from the county — and still be able to make it back home in time for dinner. A day trip to Shenandoah National Park presents a nature-filled opportunity to view the Valley from a different angle, become immersed in deciduous forest and be able to sample eateries and support local businesses along the way.
Follow along through a sample day trip that is just waiting to be picked up by the right family looking for a way to grow closer in a part of their backyard they may have never known existed.
The best time to plan a hike is early in the morning. Not only is the weather cooler, but trails tend to be less crowded too. With that being said, every early morning adventure needs the proper fuel and Moxie 33 — located at 10018 Spotswood Trail in McGaheysville — is one of many local coffee shops to do so.
Family owned and operated, the coffee shop provides handcrafted energy in a modern, aesthetic space. While the dark chocolate latte or wild berry smoothie come highly recommended, Moxie 33 also offers house-made energy drinks and baked goods. There is also the option to sign the guestbook in the back before parting ways with the friendly staff.
Accessing SNP can be easily achieved by turning into the Swift Run Gap entrance station — just off of Route 33 and roughly nine miles north of Elkton. All visitors must pay a fee of $30 per private vehicle to enter the park, and the fee is good for seven days.
According to Karl Rand — who has worked in national parks across the country and was hired as an interpretive ranger for SNP in 2021 — visitors who hike in the park at this time of year have the chance to see the greatest diversity in native flora and fauna. Nearly every week, a new species of wildflower starts to bloom, and many animals are still in the early stages of raising their young.
Shenandoah National Park was founded in 1936 through the efforts of former President Franklin Roosevelt and his Civilian Conservation Corps. It was the first of the new national park system to reach 1 million visitors, and it continues to fulfill the president's vision for access to recreation every day of the year. In recent years, annual visitation numbers have increased to nearly 1.5 million people.
One of Rand's favorite hikes to take is South River Falls. While it tends to be quieter than other falls in the park, it is actually the third largest and features a unique fork shaped cascade. South River drops approximately 83 feet. There are currently more than a dozen named waterfalls throughout the park, and many of the trails to those falls follow animal tracks or historic footpaths.
Parking for the trailhead is located at milepost 62.7 on Skyline Drive. The hike to the base of the falls is a 3.3 mile out-and-back that involves 910 feet of elevation gain from start to finish. SNP staff recommend visitors allow two to three hours to complete the circuit.
Along the hike, Rand explained that the next few weeks is rattlesnake breeding season so visitors should be aware of increased snake activity. Chipmunks and squirrels scampered through the brush — already collecting food for the winter — and a whitetail deer stopped in the middle of the trail to inspect the hikers before disappearing back into the mottled light of the forest floor to tend to her fawn.
Ember Heishman — communications manager for the SNP Trust — also frequents the trails in the park. Though she was raised in Pennsylvania, she shares the feelings of many that what makes Shenandoah unique is the neighborliness and nostalgia of it all. SNP is considered the area's "backyard" park, and Shenandoah stories are intertwined with family stories from across the valley.
A trip to SNP is not complete without stopping by the Harry Byrd Visitor Center and earning a junior ranger badge. Junior rangers can be visitors to the park of all ages who complete a handful of tasks before taking a pledge to preserve, learn and protect the sprawling Shenandoah. The visitor center also features an immaculate history exhibit and dining options.
For more information about planning a day hike in SNP, visit the website online at www.nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit.
To learn more about partnering with the SNP Trust, visit the website online at www.snptrust.org.
