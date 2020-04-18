According to the Town Of Dayton’s Facebook page, a second town councilman in less than two weeks has died.
The post announced that Zack Fletchall died after “a brief illness.”
Fletchall’s death comes less than 14 days after fellow councilman L. Todd Collier died on April 7.
Fletchall served as chairman of the planning commission before being appointed to fill an unexpired seat on town council in 2017. A year later, he was elected to keep his seat. While on council, he served as liaison to the planning commission and as chairman of the infrastructure and safety committee. He was also a member of the personnel and finance committees as well as the economic development authority.
Keep checking DNROnline for more on this breaking news story.
