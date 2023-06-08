DAYTON — One of the main goals established during a meeting of the Dayton Town Council held with three representatives of the Berkley Group Monday, June 5, was for the council to hire a permanent town manager by the September 11 general meeting.
Council members who attended the meeting were Bob Wolz, Mayor Cary Jackson, Bradford Dyjak, Susan Mathias and Emily Estes. The town attorney was also present.
The purpose of the public meeting was to allow members of the Berkley Group to get details from the town council in regard to preferred candidate requirements. Council members in turn were able to ask questions about the hiring process. Even though "everyone" would be relieved to have a qualified new manager walk through the doors immediately, Frank Principi — executive manager for the Berkley Group who will be serving as the main point of contact during the hiring process — said the process is a lengthy one and will take a minimum of several months to complete.
With that being said, one of the main concerns brought up by council members was the cost that such a drawn-out time of service with the Berkley Group might accrue.
According to council's updates to their recruitment profile, the ideal candidate for hire must have three to five years of management experience and will not be required to live within town limits. They are seeking an individual who is passionate about downtown revitalization and is willing to take on the challenge of comprehensive planning for the town. Immediate projects the new manager will be responsible for include diversifying Dayton's revenue sources — currently the utilities fund supports the general fund which is a rare way for a municipality to run its finances — and addressing the topic of annexing property from Rockingham County.
Wolz stated that, "[the new hire should have an] influential leadership style with a project management mindset."
To Wolz, the act of hiring a new manger and then the responsibility of that manager to keep the town running smoothly is definitely a project — a project that should be taken seriously, he explained.
Monday's meeting represented the beginning of "take two" for Dayton's extensive search for filling the position of town manager that will hopefully come to a close this fall.
In the next step toward hiring, the Berkely Group will update Dayton's recruitment profile which will be sent back to council for review. Town council members will have 48 hours to approve the changes and send the document back to The Berkely Group. The Berkely Group will be responsible for recruiting potential candidates — of which they estimate there being 15-20 who will apply — and conducting interviews with promising candidates via Zoom call. The next time the Berkely Group plans to meet in person with Dayton council members will be mid-August in preparation for a panel of several candidates to go before the council for in-person interviews.
Two items the Dayton Town Council still need to decide on are the maximum salary the town is comfortable paying a new manger and who — whether it be council or staff — should act as the public information officer as Principi and his team go through the rest of the process.
