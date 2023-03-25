Tractors sat beneath a gray sky Saturday, as goats bleated and children dressed up as farmers. While it felt like a day on a county farm, it was none other than the Dayton Market.
The Dayton Market held its Celebrating Agriculture event on Saturday, where community members came out to celebrate and learn about producers in the area. The day-long event consisted of a tractor display, petting farm animals and a cow-kissing contest.
Monte Heatwole, a farmer from Cub Run Dairy in McGaheysville, brought out New Holland Agriculture tractors for the event. Parents picked up their kids and placed them in the seat of the tractor, snapping some photos. The Dayton Market encouraged people to dress as a farmer or a farm animal, and several kids donned flannels, boots and overalls.
“They’re having fun climbing up there and pretending they’re driving it,” Heatwole said. He stood nearby the crowd to answer questions. Heatwole said a lot of folks asked how much horsepower the tractors have and what duties the machinery is used for.
While Heatwole brought the tractors, Taylor Heishman brought the goats.
Heishman, 16, showed off some of her Boer goats Saturday, and allowed people to pet the animals and ask questions. Heishman said she buys runts of the litter and bottle-feeds them — about 15-20 goats have come through her house. Two are show goats Heishman brings out for the Rockingham County Fair.
The Dayton resident also brought out a baby goat that was wrapped up in a blanket.
Several families took part in the outdoor farm activities and wandered through the Dayton Market afterward. Cynthia Shifflett brought her grandchildren Rowan, 6, and Laney, 3.
Rowan said her favorite part was “petting the cows and goats.” While the children enjoyed petting the animals, it wasn’t their first time seeing them up close — Cynthia Shifflett owns a few farm animals at her property in Harrisonburg.
Inside the market, Frank Will from Mt. Crawford Creamery was handing out samples of milk and cookies to folks.
Will said his farm sits next to a store on Old Bridgewater Road in Mt. Crawford.
“You can come out to the farm, we have a store right there. Chip comes all the time,” he said, nodding to a man who had also stopped for samples.
Around 1 p.m., a crowd gathered by the farm animals as Joseph Guthrie, Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services commissioner, kicked off the Kiss-A-Cow contest. And yes, four people gave the cows a smooch.
Guthrie said he was happy to come out to Dayton to celebrate National Agriculture Week with the folks of Rockingham County. He said the VDACS had recently read through thank-you notes from students to farmers and so many of them involved cows — milk, cheese, ice cream.
“I mean, why wouldn’t you want to kiss a cow?” Guthrie said.
