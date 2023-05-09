A crowd gathered at the Dayton Town Hall during the council’s monthly meeting held May 8 at 6 p.m.
While restless chatter occurred in the background, the room grew silent after an announcement was made by a Dayton resident regarding a petition to have Cary Jackson removed from his position as mayor of Dayton by the Rockingham County Circuit Court.
While several topics of regular business were addressed — including the grand opening of a new water treatment facility and developments to an ongoing signage project — fervent conversation erupted after the established agenda was through and the time for public comment arose. Many of the concerns echoed by townspeople surrounded a lack of transparency in decisions being made and conversations being held by the mayor and several council members, especially in regard to the recent resignation of former Treasurer Susan Smith and the ongoing search for a town manager.
The position of town manager for Dayton continues to present itself as a revolving door. Earl Mathers stands as the current interim town manager, the second temporary office holder since Angela Lawrence resigned December 2022. Christa Hall is serving as the current treasurer until that position can be filled, as well.
Jackson opened the public comment section of the meeting by saying, “It is insulting to these elected members for people to say that they [the people] are sheep being led along. Every one of them has a mind and they are not afraid to speak their opinion, so for anybody to say that they are being coerced or led along is absolutely not the truth.”
After that introduction, several residents took the opportunity to speak their minds in direct opposition to Jackson.
“[Jackson] ran in 2018 on the grounds of transparency and still likes to talk about transparency,” said Tara Worthy, a Dayton business owner. “You may think that you have fooled the Dayton residents by not having complete descriptions of the minutes for the meetings for the past several years, but I am here to tell you that we’ve been playing close attention and the few that do show up to the meetings every month have been educating the majority of your behaviors.”
“You sir,” Worthy said, “are the most non-transparent elected official I have ever met.”
Yolanda Waggy — another concerned resident of Dayton — had been compiling information in regard to questionable activity amongst town officials for weeks and presented her findings publicly at the meeting.
One incident that Waggy brought up was a meeting that Jackson held on April 21 with two members of the Berkley Group at his private residence without the presence of other council members or a town lawyer, or other town representative. The Berkley Group is the private consulting firm that was hired to assist in searching for and interviewing qualified town manager applicants.
Waggy attempted to reach out to town officials with questions about the meeting using the online submission form found on the town’s website but received a security message that her comment had been blocked due to certain “key words.” As a result, she contacted four council members via Facebook Messenger in which three of them responded that they were unaware of the meeting.
When questioned by the DN-R about the meeting, Jackson said that, “in open session last month, council approved for me to negotiate with the Berkeley Group to hire a town manager as well as set up interim positions.” According to Jackson, the Berkley Group recommended that the group meet someplace other than town hall in order to have “uninterrupted conversations” and Jackson’s home was selected as the meeting place because it was logistically easy.
It is unclear whether it is standard practice for an elected official of the town to meet with consultant groups in private at residences to conduct conversations about hiring town employees.
A second incident that, to Waggy, justified removal was during a special-called Zoom meeting April 6, 2020. Around the 10 second recording mark, Jackson’s screen becomes visible on the call, and he can be seen taking a drink from what appears to be a long-neck bottle of Bud Light beer.
When questioned about the incident, Jackson said he had just finished dinner with his wife where he had been drinking and didn’t realize that the meeting had already started.
In the video, Jackson is seen looking into the camera while drinking. He does not appear to move away from the screen.
“I finished the last swig of my beer, went on my way and that was captured on video,” Jackson said. “This group has made a big deal out of it since that time.”
Due to growing distrust between the mayor and townspeople, Waggy started a petition to the Rockingham County Circuit Court to have Jackson removed from office. As of 3 p.m. on May 8, the petition had received 70 signatures from registered voters, three of which were prior town mayors. According to Virginia state law, a circuit court may remove from office any elected officer residing within the jurisdiction of the court for misuse of office upon petition. The petition must be signed by a number of registered voters who reside within the jurisdiction of the officer equal to ten percent of the total number of votes cast at the last election for the office that the officer holds.
