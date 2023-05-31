DAYTON — As the search for a permanent town manager continues, Dayton Town Council members will be meeting with The Berkely Group on Monday, June 5, at 4 p.m. in the council chambers meeting room located at 125 Eastview Street.
There will be no section for public comment during the meeting, but any resident is welcome to attend.
The town of Dayton has been without a permanent town manager for more than five months and in those months, the topic of finding a manager has been heavily discussed at council meetings. Bob Holton stepped in as interim for the position in December 2022 and served until mid-April 2023.
Dayton acquired the services of The Berkely Group in April. The group helped hire the current interim manager — Earl Mathers. Prior to the town hiring The Berkely Group, council attempted to find potential candidates themselves with no success. Council members gave Mayor Cary Jackson the authority to coordinate matters concerning the hiring process with The Berkely Group.
Angela Lawrence was the previous town manager who served with the town for three years.
