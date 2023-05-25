The deadline to register for a two-part nutrient management training school led by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation is next Friday, June 2.
The first session, June 6-7, is a lecture series by Virginia Tech professors on soil science, soil fertility and crop production. The second session, June 12-14, will cover nutrient management plan writing using a case-study farm. The cost for the course — held in the BioScience Building of Blue Ridge Community College in Weyers Cave — is $150 per session.
Each day will run from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
The school is for anyone — from agriculturalists to environmentalists — interested in learning about the development of an agricultural nutrient management plan or how to become a certified plan writer.
Nutrient management plans determine rates for applying manure, fertilizers, and other soil amendments so that crop yields are maximized, and nutrient seepage into ground and surface waters is minimized. According to industry professionals, this type of best management practice in agriculture is essential for long-term field productivity as well as controlling environmental impacts. No matter the scale of the operation, farmland has been proven to benefit from following a well-written nutrient management plan.
Those seeking nutrient management certification in Virginia must meet three requirements: education, experience and passing both parts of the nutrient management exam. Attending both sessions of the June nutrient management training school satisfies the education requirement. The next nutrient management exam will be conducted in August.
More information about nutrient management training and certification is available at www.dcr.virginia.gov/soil-and-water/nmtrain.
Contact Stephanie Dawley by phone at 804-382-3911 or email Stephanie.Dawley@dcr.virginia.gov for additional details.
