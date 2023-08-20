The Rockingham County Fair had its Demolition Derby on Friday. The event started at 8 p.m. and lasted until after 10 p.m.
More than 50 drivers competed across six different classes. Each class named first, second and third place winners, along with a “Mad Dog” award for aggression. One heat saw more than 15 cars on the track at one time.
Volunteer firefighters from Hose Company No. 4 were also on standby in case of an emergency. There was one instance where a fire in the engine bay of one of the cars had to be extinguished.
Quinten Reedy said he has been driving in demolition derbies for five years.
“It’s an adrenaline rush,” said Reedy, who competed in the Full Size Wire class. “It’s just fun going out there and putting on a show for everybody.”
Logan Robertson, who also competed in Full Size Wire, said it’s about the community.
“It’s just fun because it gets the friends and family back into it,” said Robertson. “It gets the community back together and I really enjoy spending time with my family and friends because between me and my family, I think we got six cars here.”
As for his plan in the derby, Robertson’s answer was simple before it started.
“Honestly, I’m gonna go out here and just try to get a Mad Dog award and not last very long,” Robertson said.
Robertson won not only his first Mad Dog award, but also third place for the Full Size Wire class.
54-year-old Craig Robinson, of Woodstock, said he comes to the fair and derby every year.
“I’ve been watching the derby for probably 35 years,” said Robinson. “They’ve been doing it ever since I can remember. It was quite a good show this year.”
Robinson added that the most important part for him was watching friends compete.
“I got a lot of friends running, so I like watching them,” Robinson explained.
52-year-old Lacey Springs resident Sherry Lam, who has been attending the fair and derby for ten years, said this year’s derby was an improvement over last year’s.
“There was a lot more cars and a little more action to it this year,” Lam explained. “I’ve liked it so much that I’ve sort of carried it on to my daughters.”
Lam added that the derby is the main event of the fair for her.
“It means a lot because it’s family time,” Lam said. “It’s just exciting times, you know, being with my daughter. I look forward to the fair every year, to Friday night to come and watch the derby.”
