Since Megan Labarge was a young girl, she was interested in the expressive outlet the arts afforded her. Now a junior at James Madison University studying art studio and performing in the dance group Visual Distortions, Labarge reflects on when she was 7 years old and how she was able to explore her interests and ideas thanks to the programs of Larkin Arts.
“When Larkin Arts had opened up downtown and they were accepting applicants for classes, we jumped at the opportunity. I had no idea what I was doing. I didn’t know what I was going to be getting into, but I just knew that it was going to further what I wanted to do, and so I just jumped in head first,” Labarge said.
Larkin Arts is an art supply store, gallery, studio space and workshop that offers classes to trained and amateur artists alike.
Every First Friday, pedestrians mill around to explore what new showcase is on display at its corner of Court Square. Those who walk past are greeted by full windows decorated with hand-cut snowflakes and a crafty tree whose branches hang over art supply-packed gifts intended for underprivileged children. Larkin Arts is an inclusive, community-driven force in downtown Harrisonburg, but earlier this year, talk of selling the Denton building began picking up as the city and county eye the location for expanding judicial infrastructure.
Paul Somers, owner of music venue The Golden Pony and gallery committee member of Larkin Arts, compares the art space to a beehive, a hub for creators to cultivate their crafts and ideas in a safe and organic center.
“The time before Larkin Arts was there and the time after — it’s like a B.C./A.D. point of reference,” Somers said. “It’s offered this amazing space for artists to work, for artists to show, for artists to gain more skills through the classes and also just as this huge resource for artists.”
If the Board of Supervisors and City Council approve the sale, Court Square will face both the loss of Larkin Arts and 40 affordable apartments located in the historic Denton building.
Carole Nash, recent past president of the Archaeological Society of Virginia and professor of archaeology at JMU, has studied and worked to preserve history in the Shenandoah Valley for over 30 years. Nash said the Denton building was constructed in 1921 and has served as a valuable multiuse building since the early ‘30s, which benefits the community in various ways.
“From a historic preservation standpoint, they provide really important services to the community, both in terms of holding onto identity and meaning for people,” Nash said. “When the judicial complex was constructed in the early 1990s, we lost 16 buildings, and the Denton building survived. … It’s important to recognize the Denton building has continued to contribute to downtown. It’s an important member of the community. It’s a link to the past, but it has potential for the future.”
Andrea Dono, executive director of Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, said Harrisonburg won the American Main Street award in 2014 from the National Main Street Center, a subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Dono said Harrisonburg is a thriving downtown due to its diverse offerings, which is enriched by Larkin Arts and the Denton building.
“Knowing what the Denton building offers the community, which is downtown housing units and commercial space and certainly a business like Larkin Arts that provides so many different things to Harrisonburg. There are other communities that wish that they had things like that, so we need to fight for it because it’s worth saving,” Dono said.
Larkin Arts was established in 2006 in a small classroom on 2 S. Main St. By the next year, it moved and expanded to include a gallery and classroom on the corner of Newman Avenue and Main Street. Since occupying the lower space of the Denton building, co-owners Valerie Smith and Scott Whitten have opened Larkin Arts to house fellow art organizations such as the Spitzer Art Center, offer crafting courses and guide educational opportunities.
Through email, Whitten and Smith shared a statement about how the Denton building has impacted their lives and the lives of fellow artists in Harrisonburg.
“Over the past seven and a half years, the Denton building has been a very special home for us. We’ve hosted hundreds of community events and worked with thousands of artists, customers and students. We’ve shared hugs and laughs with many of our neighbors, both in the building and in the surrounding area and feel deeply connected to the community here,” they wrote. “We’ve invested countless hours and funds into the space to build a business that connects people to the arts and to each other. It is difficult for us to imagine starting over.”
Various artists share sentiments of gratitude for Larkin Arts’ experimental shows and traditional classes. Somers said Whitten and Smith’s dedication to uplifting local artists is a priceless contribution to Harrisonburg that solely exists because it is a labor of love.
“With all the different shows that happen — the group shows, the juried shows, the tech show — all these things that pull in all the different artists and give all these different artists meaning and cause for creating, that really can’t be understated,” Somers said. “If the city wanted to hire somebody to do a gallery at that level, they couldn’t afford it. The only reason that we have it is because it’s a part of Valerie following her dream.”
Labarge has not exhibited in the gallery, but she frequently face-paints at events hosted by Larkin Arts and said she continuously applies for the shows in the gallery space because it is advantageous as a growing artist molding her future.
“It’s still such a great opportunity for me because I’m able to sort of dip my fingers into that kind of world and being able to get experience through that, so that is super valuable,” Labarge said.
Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance is hosting a community information session with Nash on Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. in Hotel Madison and Shenandoah Valley Conference Center to discuss alternatives for the judicial expansion project site and share the Denton building’s place in Harrisonburg’s history.
