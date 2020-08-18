The Denton Family Foundation awarded a $10,000 grant to Our Community Place's new Homelessness to Housing program, according to a Tuesday press release from OCP.
The money will match funding from an anonymous donor who offered OCP up to $20,000 to start the program.
The Homelessness to Housing program's goal is to help homeless residents access permanent housing and to advocate for more affordable housing in the city and county, according to the release.
Our Community Place was slated to be the beneficiary of this October's Denton Family Foundation annual golf tournament, but the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release.
"When [Our Community Place] approached us for a one-time gift for their housing program, we decided this would be a great way to further their important work," Terri Lynn Denton, the president of the Denton Family Foundation, said in the release.
Our Community Place is also looking for a director for the new program, according to the release.
— Staff Reports
