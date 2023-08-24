NEW MARKET — After serving for more than 15 years as the full-time director of interpretation, education and history with the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation, Terry Heder will be leaving his position with the organization in order to resume more direct, hands-on work as a historian, interpreter and writer.
"Over the past 15 years, Terry has been invaluable to the foundation and his work has been critical to our success," said Keven Walker — Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation CEO. "The relationships that he established and the programs that he created launched a new era of battlefield interpretation in the Valley. He is creative and committed and just absolutely great to work with. We wish him well, but we’re going to miss him."
SVBF was founded in 1996 after Congress designated eight counties —Augusta, Clarke, Frederick, Highland, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren — in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia as a National Battlefield Site. The district was appropriately named The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields National Historic District, and SVBF has been working with its partners to preserve the Valley’s Civil War battlefields, to share its Civil War story with the nation, and to encourage tourism and travel to the area ever since.
A position was created in 2008 as the organization looked to hire someone to spearhead the organization’s historical interpretation, heritage tourism, partnership programs, tours and conferences, and communication efforts. It was this open position with SVBF that called Heder to the Valley in the first place — an area that he's come to love and a place he plans to stay.
Heder was raised in a U.S. Navy family and spent much of his childhood traveling across the country and to several places internationally as well. In his travels, he was exposed to historic sites at an early age and his total attention became fixated on the study of history. Heder attended the University of Maryland with a focus in history and English, but he did not graduate and though he planned for many years to go back and finish, he started working and life steered him different directions from there.
"I caught the history bug when I was a kid because of its storytelling ability," Heder said. "Often times, fictional portrayals lead you into real history and then you find that real history is more fascinating than anything you could make up. The individual, dramatic stories of human beings living through these times and through these events is compelling."
While working as the executive director for an art museum in Mississippi, he was looking to move closer to family and began a job search near this area. A former art museum board member resided in Winchester at the time and pointed Heder in the direction of SVBF.
"It was a golden opportunity and turns out it was a job that was perfect for me in every way," Heder recalled. "I had a long-term love of history, and though I had never worked in the field, I had studied it by myself since I was seven or eight years old and all the skills needed for the position were ones that I had already done close to 20 years."
One of the first places Heder visited upon his arrival to the Valley was Cross Keys Battlefield — which remains a favorite site to this day — and almost as soon as Heder was hired, he went to work preparing for the Civil War sesquicentennial celebration that ran from 2009 to 2015.
He served as regional coordinator for the 150th anniversary planning in the Valley and as a liaison between state, regional and local sesquicentennial groups helping to plan, present and promote over 200 programs in the Valley — including a Stonewall Jackson's foot brigade where children could win prizes by participating in local reenactments and attending events held throughout the year.
"I'm very proud [to be part] of what the foundation has done during my years here," Heder said, "and I'm very grateful for the many people I've met as they are one of the best gifts I could have asked for."
Walker noted that while at the foundation, Heder helped create and produce the Shenandoah At War magazine, the Shenandoah At War visitors guide, an e-newsletter, 11 battlefield and historic driving tours and edited the book "Fisher's Hill: The History and Archeology of a Battlefield."
Heder also wrote the historical content for the "One Story: A Thousand Voices" exhibit at the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum, developed major exhibits at the Strayer House in New Market and the Highland County Museum in McDowell, oversaw battlefield-wide interpretive projects at Third Winchester and Fisher’s Hill and established major orientation and interpretive exhibits at five orientation centers and over 50 interpretive markers and 10 orientation kiosks throughout the Shenandoah Valley.
In other words, interpretation of the Civil War in this region has greatly expanded — with credit that is heavily due to Heder's dedication to making history attractive and interesting for young people and new audiences — and has become more personal over the years to include not only military strategies and facts and figures but the individual thoughts and feelings of civilians and African Americans who were part of the era too.
"Those stories are all intertwined and the Valley's a great place to tell them," Heder said. "The Civil War is a shared history and you should be aware of, and embrace all different parts of that history. You should avoid choosing sides and remember that we are the products of everything in our past, so understanding what happened back then is an important part of understanding ourselves today."
Heder is well-versed in a library's worth of local Civil War knowledge and when asked about the significance of the Valley during that time, he didn't miss a beat in talking through the entire scope of the war from memory.
According to Heder, the Shenandoah Valley served as a major theater for conflict throughout the war, but at two points specifically, it saw heavy troop movement and bloodshed — that is Stonewall Jackson's Valley Campaign of 1862 and Ulysses S. Grant's Campaign to defeat General Robert E. Lee in 1864. The Valley was an agricultural hub, often referred to as the "breadbasket of the Confederacy" and a study in the late 1990s determined that the Valley's soil saw 326 engagements from secession to surrender.
There are currently 20 official battlefields managed by SVBF that are preserved and open to the public for visitation.
As the SVBF’s mission has evolved, Terry’s duties in recent years have shifted away from the historical, interpretive, partner and visitor services-related work that first brought him to the organization and though he is stepping down from his full-time position, he looks forward to his continued involvement with and support of the Battlefields Foundation as an independent contractor.
Terry’s wife — Kirsten — will continue to work at the SVBF with Donor Engagement.
"The people who lived through those years went through horrible things and it would be disheartening to think that people might forget about it 150 years later," Heder remarked. "We have the responsibility to keep their stories alive. I'll miss being part of that on an everyday basis, but I'm looking forward to continuing to be involved."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.