A date is set, a theme is picked, trophies and crowns are ordered, a dance is choreographed, gowns are bought.
Interviews are prepared for, sponsors are selected, outfits are tried on and walking gracefully in heels is practiced over and over again — and that's all before the day of the pageant even arrives.
This year's Rockingham County Fair pageant is looking to be one filled with glitz and glam as contestants celebrate the fair's 75th anniversary with plenty of sparkly boots and heels to go around.
More than a dozen women and girls in the Junior Miss, Miss and Mrs. categories gathered inside the exhibit hall at the fair grounds on Wednesday evening for a pizza social and to practice their opening number dance rehearsal — that they had only been introduced to once before.
While contestants moved back and forth across the stage, Sue Armbruster — who serves on the Rockingham County Fair pageant committee — shared some insight into the world of pageantry from someone who has been part of that world for more than 50 years.
"[By participating in a pageant] you really learn grace," Armbruster said. "It brings out the personality and confidence in people who have never shown either of those things before."
Armbruster had her first pageant experience at the Page Valley Fair with her son, which was soon followed by entering her daughter into many pageants too. She recalled being asked by a lady in Staunton help direct the Tiny Miss Virginia pageant — which she did for 15 years.
After moving on from that pageant system, Armbruster decided it was time to start directing some pageants on her own and finally brought her experience to the Rockingham County Fair nearly 20 years ago, she said.
According to Armbruster, each of the contestants go before a panel of five judges and can earn points based on how well they carry themselves through an interview and their stage presence in wearing both an evening gown and glamour sportswear that is elegant and reveals each contestant's true self.
Each are aiming to be crowned the next Junior Miss, Miss or Mrs. Rockingham County Fair queen, but there is a scholarship awarded to winners as well.
Not to mention, each queen will be escorted by the president of the fair and cruise through town in a limo after the event.
The pageant is always held two weeks before the start of the county fair, but planning for the event lasts all year long. This year, the committee decided to forego a special theme and really focus on turning it into the fair's diamond 75th celebration. In fact, one special addition to this year's pageant is the return of 37 former queens to the stage.
The Rockingham County Fair pageant is directed by Melissa Stum and Keli Andrews.
Stum has been directing the pageant since 2011 and for five years prior she co-directed, but pageantry has really been part of Stum's life since she was three years old — a time when pageants in Virginia were rare.
She spent years as a baton twirler and when she became a mom, her daughter competed in pageants too, she said.
"I just kind of learned the ropes as I went along," Stum said, "and my mother was also a pageant director, so I learned a lot from her. It takes a lot of work, but when those girls go onstage, I want them to feel like Cinderella at the ball. There's so many girls out there that need that push of confidence and that's why I keep doing what I do."
The public is welcome to attend the 75th anniversary Rockingham County Fair pageant that will be held inside the Rockingham County Fairgrounds exhibit hall on Saturday. Miss and Master classes will begin with the daytime pageant at 11 a.m. Junior Miss, Miss and Mrs. will begin at 5 p.m. Admission for the daytime pageant is eight dollars while admission for the evening is $10 per person.
Stum mentioned that even though she is excited to crown new queens, it is always bittersweet to see the old ones go. The current reigning queens — Junior Miss Jordyn Brown, Miss Johanna Pearson and Mrs. Jennifer Barbour — have been instrumental in pulling this year's pageant together.
"Once you're a Rockingham County queen," Stum remarked, "you're always a Rockingham County queen."
