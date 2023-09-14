National discount retailer Burlington announced they will open a new location in Harrisonburg in a press release on Sept. 7.
The new location will open at 283 Burgess Road later in Fall, according to the release.
The location will be one of two new stores the New Jersey-based chain is opening in Virginia in Fall, with the other being located in Springfield, bringing the total number of stores in the Commonwealth to 30. The locations will join the 939 stores the retailer operates across the nation, according to the release.
Employment opportunities will also be available as the new location opens, according to the release.
For more information, visit https://www.burlington.com/.
