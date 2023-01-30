WOODSTOCK — An area distillery paid tens of thousands of dollars to a local fire marshal’s office and an environmental group to comply with a deal over dumping waste into a Shenandoah County creek.
Siddarth Dilawri, owner of Filibuster Distillery in Maurertown and associated businesses, appeared with his defense attorney, S. Rebecca Brodey, before Judge William W. Sharp in Shenandoah County Circuit Court for a hearing on Wednesday. Assistant Attorney General Katherine Kulbok appeared for the Office of the Attorney General at the hearing to determine if Dilawri had complied with the terms of the agreement.
The distillery knowingly discharged industrial waste — spent grain and used cooling water containing zinc and/or copper — into state waters without a permit, in violation of the State Water Control law, according to Kulbok and court documents.
The Virginia Office of the Attorney General and Dilawri’s attorneys reached an agreement in November 2021 that called for the defendants to plead guilty to most of the felony counts of knowingly discharging industrial waste into state waters.
Under the deal accepted by Judge Kevin C. Black, the court took the agreement under advisement for 12 months. During that period, the defendants agreed to pay tens of thousands of dollars to the Shenandoah County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Friends of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River. If the defendants complied with terms of the agreement within that period, the court would find the defendants guilty of misdemeanor counts of the same offenses and impose suspended jail sentences and tens of thousands of dollars in fines.
“The Commonwealth is satisfied that Mr. Dilawri and the appropriate defendants have met terms of the plea agreement,” Kulbok said in court Wednesday. “Monies have been paid. The things that needed to be taken care of at the distillery have been taken care of ...”
The defendant still owes money to the Friends of the North Fork and the Fire Marshal’s Office as part of the obligations of the suspended terms, Kulbok added.
The court found that the defendant complied with the agreement and imposed punishment according to its terms, Sharp said.
“I am very pleased with the report that there’s been full compliance with the deferred disposition,” Sharp said. “I think it’s a tragedy ... beyond the environmental impact, this is a business that looked like, looks like — I don’t want to put that in past tense — could have a very positive, beneficial impact on the community ...”
Brodey said: “I appreciate your words and we did work with the AG’s office to find a resolution that was fair and just and understand that, you know, the charges have been resolved by misdemeanor.”
Filibuster has paid $125,000 to the Shenandoah County Fire Marshals Office, $125,000 to the Friends of the North Fork and has spent at least $150,000 on measures to comply with state water control law, Brodey said.
Sharp found Dilawri and his businesses associated with Filibuster Distillery guilty of a total of 40 charges of discharging industrial waste, namely used cooling water containing excessive amounts of zinc and copper, without a permit into a state water. Sharp sentenced Dilawri to a total of eight years in jail and $122,500 in fines, all of which are suspended for five years.
Dilawri Barrels, also known as Filibuster Barrels, received no jail time although the judge imposed fines totaling $90,000, which the judge suspended for five years. Under the plea agreement with Filibuster Barrels, the business must pay $20,000 to the Shenandoah County Fire Marshal’s Office each year for five years, $10,000 of which qualifies as credits if spent on measures to ensure compliance with state regulations.
The judge ordered that Dilawri or any company he owns shall not apply for an Department of Environmental Quality permit, authorization or permission, and not engage in any conduct that would require such authorizations. Dilawri and his businesses shall not allow any solid or liquid substance to go from inside the distillery to any state water or storm drain.
A two-year investigation by Shenandoah County Fire Marshal David Ferguson and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality found that Dilawri was illegally dumping waste from the distillery at 80 Maurertown Road into a nearby creek. Neighbors of the distillery complained of an odor coming from the creek and discoloration of the water.
Dilawri and the two businesses associated with the distillery faces 115 charges, several of which were dismissed or reduced to misdemeanors through to plea deal, on the condition that the defendants comply with the agreement’s terms.f
