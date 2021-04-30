The Daily News-Record newsroom took home six awards from the Virginia Press Association this week in its circulation range (10,000 to 29,999).
The awards, announced on the VPA website, began Monday and lasted until Thursday.
On Wednesday, photographer Daniel Lin received first-place honors in the feature photo category, and was joined by Jim Sacco, editor, who won first place in column writing.
“Beautifully composed image,” the judges wrote about Lin’s photo of dogs playing in the snow on the James Madison University Quad.
Of Sacco’s columns, the judges said: “These are masterful and touching.”
On Tuesday, reporter Pete DeLea took home second place in general news writing for his coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak at Accordius Health in Harrisonburg.
“Eight moving stories by Pete DeLea,” the judges wrote.
Sports writer Shane Mettlen earned second-place honors in the sports writing portfolio, with judges saying of Mettlen’s work: “Good enterprise on Black coaches and added responsibilities they face while fighting stereotypes.”
Megan Williams also took home a second-place award for education writing, with the judges zeroing in on her pod learning story.
“A standout — strong writing and good quotes,” judges wrote.
Sacco also received third place for editorial writing.
"These awards highlight this newsroom's dedication to covering the issues and people in the communities of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County," said Craig Bartoldson, publisher of the DN-R.
— Staff Report
