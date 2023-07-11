FREDERICK COUNTY — A dog breeding kennel near Middletown that sells and shows purebred Russell Terriers has been working without a conditional-use permit, but that could change next month when the kennel's application goes before the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
On Wednesday night, the Planning Commission unanimously recommended for approval to the board an application for a CUP from the operators of DBF Russell Terriers in the 100 block of Larrick Lane.
It's necessary to have the CUP to bring the applicant back into compliance, county staff noted, because the applicant is breeding dogs and maintaining a kennel in a Rural Areas (RA) zoning district without one.
"This is an open violation, and in order to bring the violation into compliance, a conditional-use permit is needed," County Planner Amy Feltner said during Wednesday's Planning Commission meeting.
Candace Lundin and her husband Frank Zureick began breeding Jack Russell Terriers in Loudoun County in 2002 and later relocated to Middletown in southern Frederick County. In addition to selling the terriers, they train them to be shown competitively, the CUP application states, and have won at World Dog Shows in Amsterdam (2018), Helenski (2016) and Budapest (2014), as well as at the European Dog Show in Paris. The application describes DBF Russell Terriers as a "preservation breeder" that acts "as conservationists to preserve their (the dog's) historical differentiation and predictable characteristics."
The kennel's CUP application seeks to be able to board and breed up to 16 female Russell Terrier dogs, not including their litters, at any given time, according to county documents.
Another 15 dogs reside within a home on the property.
The applicant proposes 20 to 30 litters annually, with the litter size consisting of three to five pups each, county documents show. Customers come to the kennel by appointment only, with visits averaging one to two per week.
"DBF Russell Terriers enjoys an unmatched reputation, with buyers flying from every state in the country plus Canada, to choose a pet pup and take it back in the cabin of the plane. Breeders from Europe and South America look to DBF to add to their breeding programs," according to the application.
All dogs are housed in crates inside the home or within the fully insulated and air-conditioned kennel located in an existing garage, according to county documents. Dogs are secured in six outdoor play yards when appropriate weather permits.
"Maybe my memory is wrong, but this is probably the largest number of dogs we have had for a dog kennel or breeding facility in the county in my time on the Planning Commission, which is about 25 years," said Vice Chair Roger Thomas (Opequon). "With this, we could end up with 150, 180 dogs a year in this kennel. It's a breeding facility. It's not really a kennel."
"I think this sounds like a fairly professional, well thought out operation," Thomas later said before the vote. "If there's no complaints from the public, I don't see why we wouldn't recommend approval of it."
"My comment is that I'm satisfied that this isn't just a puppy mill, so I think it should go forward," said Planning Commission member Charles Markert (Red Bud).
The CUP is scheduled to go before the Frederick County Board of Supervisors on Aug. 9.
This story originally ran in The Winchester Star.
