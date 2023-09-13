FRONT ROYAL — Donnie Atwood has lived through several droughts on his family farm in Warren County.
There was the drought of 1963. At the time, Atwood was packing his bags and leaving for basic training while his family remained on the farm trying to provide for their cattle, sheep and hogs.
During that drought, there was an abnormally long period of low precipitation similar to what farmers across the Shenandoah Valley are experiencing today.
And then there was the drought of 1977.
“I don’t ever remember anything like this — except for '77,” Atwood said. “I always remember it getting dry at the end of the year. Normally in April, May, or June it’s fairly wet. But not this year. It’s been dry all summer long.”
Virginia has seen its fair share of droughts over the decades. The drought of 1930-32 was one of the most severe droughts on record in the state, while the drought of 1980-82 was less severe and had a shorter duration. But ask anyone in the Valley, and they’ll say the 1977 drought was especially bad for local farmers.
“In '77, corn was brought here from somewhere. We had to go to Southern States. We only had one pick-up truck at the time, had to load it and get it weighed,” Atwood recalled. “The cost was very low — I forgot how much — but I do remember thinking how much they eat.”
Atwood's five-generation farm, which covers roughly 500 acres, sits among the mountains with views on all four sides. With more than 300 cattle, the family farm is continuously in motion. During this unseasonably dry farming season, Al Atwood, Donnie’s son, said he started rotating the cattle's grazing periods and began providing feed at the end of July, something he said he has never had to do so early in the season.
While it's certainly not ideal, Al said it’s the only way to sustain the cattle through the extreme heat and dry conditions.
“[We’re] feeding them a little bit at a time to keep them full because really right now there’s nothing growing for them to eat,” Al said.
“Except for weeds,” Donnie added.
The Atwoods said they are feeding the cattle more MSG pellets to try and make the hay last a little longer, because as Donnie said, it’s hard to predict the future of farming when Mother Nature doesn’t cooperate.
“They’re grazers,” Donnie said. “Typically there’s grass right now. Like I said, some years you’re lucky and some you’re not.”
With the lack of rain, most farmers in Warren County, struggled during hay-cutting season. Al said he was only able to get one good cutting. While he waits on the rain, he made the decision to begin purchasing additional hay bales from local farmers to prepare for the months ahead.
“Most of us farmers finished making our hay a lot earlier because it was just so dry — and no rain,” Al said.
Other ways the Atwoods are managing their livestock through the drought include rotating their cattle on various pastures as well as considering destocking 30 to 40 cattle before the year ends, something they typically do but on a smaller scale.
Donnie said he recently drove to Woodstock and took the scenic route to see what other farms looked like.
“Don’t light a match or toss out a cigarette — it’ll all go up in flames,” Donnie said.
Al said that with the proper supplements, water and hay, they’ve been able to manage the cattle's health and well-being successfully. He hopes it continues.
“There are people out there who are much worse off than we are,” Al said.
Glancing ahead to the next few months and years, Al said he hopes the unseasonably warm temperatures and dry seasons won’t continue. But it’s hard to predict the future.
“I really hope it's not a year-to-year thing, but you just don’t know anymore,” Al said.
If it does continue, he worries that he will have to sell everything off and wait for the grounds to rejuvenate. And then possibly purchase everything back.
“Like everything else, with farming you just have to take it as it is,” Donnie said. “And make plans as they come along. And wait. Wait for the rains.”
Examining the weekly radar, Donnie said it would take a substantial amount of rain to bring the grasses back to grazing stage.
“It could start raining next week and you could have grass until January. It’s not likely — but stranger things have happened,” Donnie said.
To see the farmlands turn green again, Donnie said it would take two to three, maybe four days of steady rainfall. He said it would take a good several inches but not all at one time.
“We almost need a week of just steady rain — good rain on and off for the next eight weeks," Donnie said. "It’s going to take a lot to fix the damage on the pastures.”
Recent rains in the county have done nothing but settle the dust. Donnie said there are chores to be completed around the farm but with the continued dryness, neither he nor his son want to risk disturbing the ground. Donnie said all it would take is hitting a rock to create a single spark and that would be the end of the farm.
If there’s one thing the father-son agree on is there’s no sense in worrying.
“We have to pray for rain," Donnie said. "That's all we can do.”
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
