WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide but is keeping details of the case under wraps.
According to a media release issued Saturday afternoon by Sheriff’s Office’s spokesman Lt. Warren Gosnell, a 911 call was received by emergency dispatchers early Thursday morning regarding an individual who had reportedly been shot at a home on Fromans Road in southwestern Frederick County. Upon arrival, deputies entered the home and found there were actually two victims, and both were dead.
The media release does not include the names of the victims, the time of the 911 call or the address of the home on Fromans Road, which is west of Stephens City near the communities of Marlboro and Mt. Hope.
When contacted Saturday afternoon, Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland declined to elaborate on the double homicide other than to say the two victims were not familial relatives.
Millholland also confirmed information in the media release by saying “preliminary indications point to this being a targeted incident and not a random act of violence.”
To explain the delay in releasing information about the case, Gosnell’s release states: “Crime scenes and investigations such as this often require allocation of additional resources and methodical processing of any and all evidence. The immediacy of dissemination of information cannot override the need for accuracy. Investigators continue to follow established guidelines and procedures to ensure the integrity of this ongoing investigation.”
Anyone living in or traveling through the area of the 300, 400 or 500 blocks of Fromans Road between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, or anyone who believes they may have information about the homicides is asked to call Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Investigator B. Edwards at 540-664-3669.
