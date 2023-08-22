Nonprofit organization Virginia Down Syndrome Association will host its second Step Up in the Valley event in Hillendale Park in Harrisonburg on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event, which is meant to celebrate individuals with down syndrome, will feature a 1k advocacy walk, community resource fair and other attractions, according to the release.
“We are excited to come back for our second Step Up for Down syndrome event in Shenandoah Valley,” said Jennifer Case, executive director of VDSA, in the release. “It’s important to unite for a common cause and raise funds for individuals with Down syndrome because they are an integral part of our community.”
In addition to acting as a fundraiser for VDSA, Step Up in the Valley will provide resources to support individuals with Downs syndrome and their families and connect them with resources in the local community, according to the release.
The event will also feature a silent auction, a DJ, and food trucks, according to the release.
Tripp Gibson, who lives in Harrisonburg and is on VDSA’s board of supervisors, said the community is the best part of the event.
“The social aspect of it is pretty amazing,” said Gibson. “It definitely brings awareness and visibility to people with Down syndrome. And I think that’s the biggest thing. People with Down syndrome are part of this community, too.”
For more information, visit https://virginiadsa.org/step-up/.
