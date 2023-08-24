Several businesses downtown are preparing for the “Block Party in the Burg,” which is set to take place Saturday. The event, which is the result of a partnership between James Madison University and Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, will take place from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
The event, which has become a local tradition, acts to acquaint new JMU freshmen with downtown businesses. According to Emily Winter, HDR’s director of marketing, the relationship with the university is key to the event’s success.
“Because we have this great relationship with JMU orientation, we get a good amount of traffic to downtown businesses on that day,” said Winter. “Previous attendance numbers are about 4,000 to 5,000 people total, including students and volunteer staff.”
OASIS Fine Art and Craft will be inviting JMU freshmen to place their painted handprints on one of the gallery’s windows facing Water Street. According to gallery artist Barbara Camph, this has become a tradition for the gallery at every block party.
“We love it,” said Camph. “We love welcoming students downtown. We love the joy on their faces when they find affordable art.”
Camph also mentioned that the handprint display brings students back to the gallery throughout the school year, eager to show their handprints to their parents.
Dave Saunders, owner of the Texas Inn restaurant on South Main Street, explained that the company’s downtown Harrisonburg location has a special connection to the block party.
“We got delayed opening last year,” said Saunders. “Our very first day of business was on the first day of the block party. There’s no better way to train people under fire than to have 5,000 people walk right in front of your restaurant. But I think we are much more prepared with having a year under our belt for this Saturday.”
Marla Gray, the general manager for the Harrisonburg Texas Inn, said the block party will be a stark difference from the restaurant’s usual summer crowd.
“It’s a lot slower during the summer,” said Gray. “I’m hoping we triple what our numbers normally are. My goal would be to reach half of these students.”
Similarly, Karen Wolter, who owns the University Outpost bookstores with her husband, said their downtown store opened the day before last year’s block party.
“It was probably busier than we anticipated,” Wolter said of the previous party. As for this year? “We hope it’s just as busy, if not busier.”
Wolter said that while the block party is not the busiest day of the year, it ranks highly, possibly eclipsed only by JMU’s Parents Weekend last year.
Wolter also said that the block party has the desired effect of increasing student traffic to their downtown location.
“We’ve had them come back with their parents,” she said of the students.
Rob Roeschley, owner of Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn Company, said the block party is one of several university-affiliated events that require some planning.
“It’s always a busier time,” said Roeschley. “It’s not like it’s a huge sales day necessarily, but it’s more like an opportunity to expose people to our business. From there, it’s just a matter of planning for more foot traffic than we normally see.”
According to Winter, previous attendance numbers for the block party range from 4,000 to 5,000 people, including students and volunteer staff. With JMU’s undergraduate admissions webpage listing the incoming class of 2027 at 4,750 freshmen, it seems this year’s block party may hit the higher end of that range.
“We’re looking to hit typical numbers this year,” said Winter. “Weather always plays a factor in attendance, and we’re monitoring it day by day. We have a lot of great partners like churches that will have snow cone machines and provide water. As long as the weather holds out, we are looking to hit big numbers again.”
Several streets and parking lots downtown will be closed on Saturday to accommodate the event. Court Square and Main Street will be closed, with hard closures placed at Hard closures will be placed at Franklin Street and the North, East, and West sides of Court Square, according to a press release from HDR. In addition, parking lots on East Market Street, Main Street, Court Square, Lower Newman Avenue, and Water Street, as well as the Jimmy Madison’s parking lot, will be closed.
For more information, visit https://downtownharrisonburg.org/block-party/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.