One of Harrisonburg's oldest continually operating restaurants, Jess' Lunch, has closed its doors, according to owner Angeliki Floros.
George Galanis first opened Jess' nearly a century ago in 1922. The American and Greek food downtown eatery located at 22 S. Main St. is known for its "everything hotdog" with chili, onions and mustard.
Floros, who was constantly at the downtown eatery, said a member of the family is facing an undisclosed serious health issues.
“I have to be with the family right now,” she said. “There was so much commitment with the restaurant business.”
According to Floros, a management company sent the family an offer in June for the restaurant and the parking lot at 54 S. Main St., which the family also owns.
“It wasn't a real plan for us [to accept the deal], but it became a good opportunity,” Floros said. “It was a good offer and we couldn't turn it down.”
She declined to give more details as the deal is not finalized. The Floros family manages the property themselves, but has received similar offers in the past for their downtown properties.
“It's not easy if you want to have time with your family, especially for a single mom in the restaurant business,” she said of juggling time between property management, the restaurant and family commitments.
In January, the whole Floros family agreed to the deal, though it is incomplete, Floros said. Since, Floros said she had tried to find a new owner for Jess’ Lunch but was unsuccessful.
“My heart was splitting in these last months,” she said.
“Jess’ is always going to be in people's heart no matter what,” Floros said. “It is not about the hot dogs, it’s not about the chili, it’s about life, how life changes and how downtown changes.”
Over the years, the Floros family has expanded its restaurant operations, opening a second Jess' Lunch on East Market Street, Dream Cones Ice Cream just a door down from the original restaurant and Lil Gus's in Grottoes. Those sites, Floros said, will remain open.
