The city of Harrisonburg entered a drought warning on Friday.
Harrisonburg Public Utilities made the decision to enter the drought warning stage after the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality issued a drought warning for the Shenandoah drought evaluation, which includes Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. A drought warning is part of the DEQ’s drought early warning system and shows that a severe drought is imminent.
In response to the drought warning, Harrisonburg city government is requesting that residents consider taking voluntary action to conserve water. Residents can save water by not letting water run while shaving, taking short showers instead of baths, operating dishwashers and clothes washers only when they are fully loaded, avoiding overwatering lawns and watering only when needed, and avoiding leaving sprinklers or hoses unattended, a press release suggested.
In addition, excess water normally wasted while showering or waiting to warm up can be captured and used to water plants, the press release suggested.
For more information, visit https://www.drought.gov/states/virginia/county/harrisonburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.