RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation received a first place award from the American Public Transportation Association for growing ridership of Virginia Breeze intercity bus service through marketing.
DRPT placed in APTA’s nationwide contest for “best marketing and communications to support ridership: social media.” DRPT ran promotions and advertising for discount tickets to boost ridership, which had declined during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation launched the Virginia Breeze intercity bus program in 2017, providing a vital transportation connection between rural Virginia communities and the national bus network and other modes of transportation. The Virginia Breeze includes four routes: the Valley Flyer (Blacksburg-Washington), the Piedmont Express (Danville-Washington), the Capital Connector (Martinsville-Richmond-Washington) and the Highlands Rhythm (Bristol-Washington).
“We are honored to receive this award recognizing our commitment to providing a safe and reliable form of transportation that helps underserved communities,” said Jennifer DeBruhl, director of the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation. “Effective transit marketing and communication is essential for ridership recovery after the pandemic.”
Since the inception of the Virginia Breeze in December 2017, the service has helped more than 143,000 riders traverse the Commonwealth. After a decline in passengers using the service at the start of the pandemic, Virginia Breeze ridership rebounded to pre-pandemic levels by spring 2022. All the routes posted record ridership in fiscal year 2022, demonstrating the confidence in the safety of traveling and the need for the service.
