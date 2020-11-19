Dynamic Aviation in Bridgewater will add more than 200 jobs as part of a $47.9 million expansion, according to a press release from the office of Gov. Ralph Northam.
“Dynamic Aviation chose its Virginia location for the facility expansion and the creation of 207 new jobs because of the region’s infrastructure, assets and strategic location,” said Michael Stoltzfus, president and CEO of Dynamic Aviation.
The expansions will include the creation of a new 13,000 square-foot space for a composite shop and offices as well as a 33,000 square-foot hangar for its historic aircraft.
“Dynamic Aviation has achieved soaring success in Rockingham County over the last 50 years,” said Northam in the release. “The Shenandoah Valley boasts a world-class roster of innovative companies that benefit from the infrastructure, high-caliber workforce, and outstanding quality of life that the region offers. We are confident that this expansion will launch a new chapter of growth for Dynamic Aviation and look forward to working together to ensure Virginia remains a hub for the aerospace industry.”
Dynamic Aviation employs 750 workers.
"This is something we love to see — growth and expansion of existing businesses," said Casey Armstrong, county director of economic development.
He said the company is a competitive employer in a competitive market where many of the jobs require high levels of training and skills and pay to match.
"It's a great place to work so we're thrilled to see an expansion there that will add 207 jobs," Armstrong said.
Workforce has been a key concern for many companies that high skilled trade workers and Armstrong said the area's educational assets help provide a strong talent pipeline for employers such as Dynamic.
"I think it says a lot about our community's ability to adapt and create niche workforce talent," Armstrong said of Dynamic Aviation expanding in the Valley versus other job markets.
Jay Langston, director of the Shenandoah Valley Partnership, also could not be immediately reached for comment.
“Virginia-based Dynamic Aviation provides expertise and solutions to clients worldwide, and we are proud to support this major expansion,” said Brian Ball, secretary of commerce and trade, in the release. “The company’s history and continued growth in Rockingham County is a testament to the region’s accessibility to global markets and reliable talent pipeline that has supported the operation for over 50 years. We thank Dynamic Aviation for its commitment to Virginia, and for creating more than 200 new jobs.”
In February, the firm was on track to finish constructing its sixth hangar.
The county firm owns more than 140 aircraft, according to its website, and a handful of historic airplanes, such as the first airplane to be called Air Force One, a Lockheed four propeller aircraft.
