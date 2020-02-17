Her voice is the one behind the Minnesota Twins, and she has forged her own path from Bridgewater College to the big leagues.
Ballplayers aren’t the only ones readying under the sun of the Cactus or Grapefruit leagues for another season.
“Hard to believe thinking back to college that I’d end up in Minnesota,” Twins digital content manager Brea Hinegardner, a BC alum and former Eagles softball player, said. “But I love it.”
Hinegardner arrived in Fort Myers, Fla., last week for the start of spring training, where she’ll stay for the next few to create, gather and distribute all the catcher’s mitt-popping videos and clear blue-sky photos she can for the club’s social media platforms — think Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, SnapChat — to give those die-hard fans following along from home a taste of what the Twins are doing.
If the @Twins send a tweet, odds are Hinegardner wrote it.
She said she works closely with a videographer and a photographer to brainstorm ideas of what would fit best on social media and what would be useful for the digital side, including the team’s website. Hinegardner collaborates with Minnesota’s public relations team, too, sending press releases each instance the franchise signs a free agent, calls a prospect up from the minor leagues or makes a trade.
“I remember my dad saying, ‘You can do anything you want to do,’” Hinegardner said, recalling a conversation she had her with her father, David, when she was a sophomore at Bridgewater.
“And I was like, ‘I want to work for a baseball team,’” she said. “And that sparked my interest. I did my research.
“I grew up a big [Atlanta] Braves fan and I’d go to games when I was younger, but then when I was in college I’d pay attention to the people that weren’t the players. I’d pay attention to the people in the suits or were nicely dressed and wonder, ‘What is that person doing? What is this person doing?’ I figured out how teams were structured and how front offices were structured, even though I still didn’t really fully understand this world where there are actually people who run social media accounts for professional sports teams, because when I started college that wasn’t really even a thing at that point.”
The 2014 BC graduate, who earned a business degree with a focus in communications and digital media, didn’t start right away at the Major League level. She interned with the Valley Baseball League’s Staunton Braves and for Bridgewater College’s sports information department prior to landing an internship with the Washington Nationals shortly after she graduated and finished her softball career.
As a senior first baseman for the Eagles, she hit .340 with eight homers and was a second-team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference choice.
“The thing about her, she’s always been a huge baseball fan,” Steve Cox, associate director of media relations for Bridgewater College, said of Hinegardner. Cox is also the general manager of the Staunton Braves.
“And when she spent a summer with us as an intern, you could tell then she had a great passion for it,” Cox said. “She’d do anything you ask her to do — marketing, photography, anything she could help out with. You could tell how much she loved the game.”
And that’s what hasn’t changed, she said.
Her fondest moments include some of the most memorable for Minnesota over the last-half decade. She was on the field when former Twins catcher Joe Mauer, the 2009 American League MVP and six-time all-star who spent his 15-year career all in Minnesota, walked off Target Field for the final time in 2018.
Hinegardner experienced the lows of a 103-loss campaign in 2016 and the highs of a 101-win, AL Central Division title-winning season last year.
She’s at every home game and select series away from Minnesota, including the Twins’ two-game set against the Cleveland Indians in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in April of 2018.
“That sticks out as the top moment for sure,” Hinegardner, a Woodstock native, said. “[Twins pitcher] José Berríos and [outfielder] Eddie Rosario are from there, and we went right after the hurricane had hit there.
“We did a lot of community service work, both the front office and players, and it was so rewarding to meet those people and talk to those people, and hear from Berríos and Rosario about what it means to them that we’re playing in their home country in front of their hometown fans and family. That was a really cool experience.”
Those never-forget highlights make the long summer days easier, she said. Hinegardner can go full home stands without seeing her husband, who works during the day, because she gets to the ballpark early, doesn’t leave until after the game and isn’t awake until he is already off to his job.
“But I always try to remember I love watching baseball,” Hinegardner said, “and that I know there’s so many people that’d love to do this every day.”
