STRASBURG — Besides continuing to raise money for charitable causes, members of the nonprofit Massanutten Aerie 4186 Fraternal Order of Eagles remain faithful toward reaching their goal of replacing the water wheel on the historic Spengler Mill and making it operational once more.
The reportedly haunted mill began serving as the Massanutten Aerie’s headquarters after the organization purchased it in late 2017. Before buying the entire structure, the group had rented the building’s first floor for a number of years.
The 4,594-square-foot mill stands at 499 Stover Ave., a stone’s throw from the north fork of the Shenandoah River.
“It’s a historic site of Strasburg,” Cassie Hodson, bar manager for the local chapter of the Eagles, said while showing visitors around the mill on Dec. 22. “Our building may not be much to some people, but we take pride in it.”
A ceiling beam in the mill still shows the signatures, written in charcoal, of Confederate soldiers. Some of them might have shot their rifles through portholes in the mill’s south-facing stone exterior wall at Union soldiers during the Civil War.
The Spengler family began building the mill in 1797 and completed its construction in 1804.
During the Civil War, the mill was saved from burning by having been requisitioned by the Union Army for the production of its flour, according to information from the Strasburg Heritage Association.
The mill’s original wooden wheel endured until at least until the 1930s and sometime later was replaced with the existing and now-defunct and rusting metal wheel, according to Ken Niman, a trustee of the local chapter of the Eagles.
Niman said the metal wheel kept churning until the early 1990s. At one point, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers diverted the flow of water from the nearby historic Spengler Hall site that had long powered the mill.
Niman said the estimated cost of restoring the wheel likely will top $150,000. The Massanutten Aerie’s “Wheel Fund” that started a few years ago currently has a total of about $30,000, according to the local chapter’s secretary, Linda Horn.
The Eagles’ motto is "People helping people." Horn said the local chapter has 516 members, as well as almost 80 members in its Ladies Auxiliary support group. Overall, the Massanutten Aerie donates about $40,000 to $60,000 each year to entities such as the local food bank, the Strasburg Volunteer Fire Department and Strasburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, Strasburg High School and Strasburg Midget League Football.
A portion of the Massanutten Aerie’s alcohol sales and gambling proceeds helps fund the various charitable causes. Money from donations aids the effort to replace the mill’s wheel.
The potential new wheel “doesn’t necessarily have to be made of wood” like the original one, Hodson said.
Many long-time Strasburg-area residents recall the mill when it housed a popular restaurant.
“In 1938, the mill was bought and renovated by the George Pappas family and opened as a restaurant,” according to Strasburg Heritage Association information. “The Old Mill was the place to go for dining, dancing and community celebrations under a number of different managers for nearly 70 years.”
To this day, the historic mill continues to be haunted by a number of different ghosts, according to some Massanutten Aerie members.
“My first encounter with paranormal activity was not long after I started working here,” Hodson said last week. “It was before COVID, and we didn’t close the downstairs social quarters until 1 a.m. After I closed, I was having a beer. I was over there by that high-top table, by the fireplace, just sitting by myself. Everything was all locked up and closed, and the men’s bathroom door slammed shut.”
At first, Hodson thought someone else was left behind.
“I went over to the men’s restroom and knocked on the door,” she said. “Nobody answered.”
She then checked the men’s restroom and the women’s restroom: both were empty.
Hodson said that after she sat back down, some bar lights that had been turned off came back on.
“And I said, “Nope!,”” she recalled with a laugh. “I poured my beer down the sink and out I went. I went home.”
Hodson, Nimen and Massanutten Aerie Vice President Kris Ashwood each said they have heard the sound of someone walking on the mill’s third floor, only to find no one there. That floor contains the club’s administrative offices.
“I don’t go to the third floor after dark,” Ashwood said.
The mill’s first-floor area contains the wheel well, which houses the mechanism that traditionally turned the wheel.
While exploring the wheel well one time, “I felt someone nudge my shoulder,” Hodson said. “I was in there alone.”
Ashwood said that according to historical records, a man died after being caught up in the wheel mechanism during the Great Depression.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.