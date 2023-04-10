Bald eagles were once on the brink of extinction, reaching a low of only 417 known nesting pairs in the 48 contiguous United States in 1963. Thanks to serious conservation efforts, the population has been steady and climbing for many years with 71,400 nesting pairs reported in the lower 48 states as of 2020, according to The American Eagle Foundation.
“The population is still growing in Virginia,” said Jeff Cooper, a wildlife biologist with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, noting that more than 2,000 breeding pairs have been recorded in the state, with the highest concentration of eagles in the Chesapeake Bay tidal area. An aerial survey conducted in the Shenandoah Valley more than a decade ago indicated that there were eagle nests every 10-12 miles along the Shenandoah River and its tributaries, Cooper said.
In Virginia, it’s eagle egg hatching season. The bald eagle nests as early as January in the Shenandoah Valley, according to the Virginia Department of Forestry. The nests, enormous masses of sticks often located in tall pine trees near water, typically have eggs present February to March with hatching in late March or early April.
Activity in the nest will be picking up as parents work to feed their young, said Fred Frenzel, district wildlife biologist for DWR. “The fledglings have to be big enough to fly and fend for themselves when they leave the nest in June,” he said. Once they leave the nest, fledglings generally remain dependent on their parents for food for a while longer, staying close to the nesting territory, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Frenzel recalled the first time he saw a bald eagle while working for the forestry service in Alaska in the 1980s.
“We didn’t have them here. Maybe you’d seen them on the coast, but it was a rare thing. There, they were everywhere. They were like crows, you’d see them sitting on the electric poles in town,” he said. “It’s not as common as that to see them here, but it’s not unusual to see them now. The population has rebounded.”
Since the late 1970s, Virginia’s breeding population has made a dramatic recovery from less than 30, according to the Center for Conservation Biology.
If you’re fortunate to observe a nest — in person or via web cam like the one at www.dullesgreenway.com/eagle-cam — you’ll likely notice that bald eagle pairs divide labor, particularly during the early stages of nesting, according to Dr. Bryan Watts of the Center for Conservation Biology.
“Females are larger and behaviorally dominant to males. Females control the nest surface, dictate the cadence of incubation and spend the most time brooding and feeding young chicks. Males follow the lead of the female in terms of maintenance of eggs and young chicks, are the main hunters and providers to the young brood and are responsible for guarding the nest against intruders,” Watts wrote in a January 2023 article about the changing roles of male eagles along the Chesapeake Bay. As that eagle population grows, males are spending more time protecting the nest than gathering food, resulting in brood asymmetry, with one hatchling much larger than the other, he wrote.
