Area residents continue to vote early in a Republican primary that will select the party’s nominee in the Virginia Senate District 1 race.
The candidates seeking the GOP nomination are Lance Allen, James Bergida, Blaine Dunn, Timmy French, Dave LaRock, John Massoud, Brandon Monk and Brad Pollack. Early voting for the primary began in early May, and the date of the primary is June 20.
According to information from local election officials, 587 early in-person votes have been cast in Frederick County; 314 in Warren County; 140 in Clarke County, and 113 in Winchester — in addition to the mail-in ballots localities have also received from voters.
Shenandoah County election officials could not be immediately reached for information about voter turnout.
The newly-redrawn Virginia Senate District 1 encompasses Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah and Warren counties and Winchester. The Republican nominee will face Democrat Emily Scott in the Nov. 7 general election.
According to the Virginia Access Project (VPAP), the redrawn district favors Republicans. Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) received 68.1% of district votes in the 2021 gubernatorial election while former President Donald Trump received 62.8% percent in 2016.
Several election officials described voter turnout as steady while others characterized it as slightly low for a Republican primary.
“It’s a little low for a primary, but we still have a week to go,” said Clarke County Voter Registrar Barbara Bosserman.
“It’s been light some days and heavy others. It’s been steady,” said Warren County Voter Registrar Carol Tobin.
Voters can drop off absentee ballots at the registrar’s office or polling location on Election Day. Absentee ballots returned by mail must be postmarked no later than June 20.
The last day for early voting is Saturday. To see hours of operation for each county voter registrar’s office, visit tinyurl.com/mw7a9r4x.
On Tuesday, election day for the GOP primary, polls will be open from 6 a.m to 7 p.m.
This story originally ran in The Winchester Star.
