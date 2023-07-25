Harrisonburg Economic Development will launch a new round of Harrisonburg Business Recovery Grants later this year. Harrisonburg City Council has set aside $200,000 to be used for these grants.
The goal of this new round of grants will be to use funding from the American Recovery Project Act to provide aid to businesses that were impacted by the COVID-19 crisis but were not able to receive grants funded by the CARES Act. Grants will be between $4,000 and $10,000 depending on the size of the business.
Applicants must demonstrate either a loss in revenue or increase in costs in 2020 that can be attributed to the COVID-19 crisis to be eligible to receive a grant, according to Peirce Macgill, deputy director of economic development. Applicants must also be located in a qualified census tract to be eligible. Other application criteria are similar to the 2020 process, according to Macgill.
Economic Development Authority members Michael Goertzen and Heje Alsindi expressed the importance of ensuring the grant funds are used for business expenses, though also recognized that such an effort would be costly and may cost the city more than the amount of a misused grant.
Applications are due Aug. 31. The Economic Development Authority will review applications in September.
