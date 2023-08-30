WARREN COUNTY — The Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority plans to sell two of its properties for $5.7 million.
The EDA board of directors voted on Friday to approve a resolution authorizing contracts to sell approximately 53.37 acres of undeveloped property on Baugh Drive in the Stephens Industrial Park to Executive Land Holdings IV LLC, also known as Equus, for $3,815,000 and to sell approximately 41.11 acres at 1321 Happy Creek Road to Rappahannock HC LLC, also known as NVR Inc., for $1,852,500. NVR is the parent company of Ryan Homes.
Both offers exceed the county-assessed values of the parcels: Baugh Drive land, $2,142,800 and $1,128,400 for the Happy Creek Road property.
The EDA sued its former executive director Jennifer McDonald for using its money without permission from 2014-2018 to buy properties for financial gain. McDonald bought the Happy Creek Road property through her real estate company, MoveOn8. The EDA took ownership of the property in mid-October 2021 after McDonald and MoveOn8 had to liquidate her assets as result of her bankruptcy case. McDonald is now on trial in Harrisonburg for federal criminal charges related to claims she defrauded the EDA of millions of dollars.
The EDA continues to sell its properties in an effort to recoup more than $20 million the authority lost, which it sought to recover through its civil suit against McDonald and about a dozen co-defendants. Some of those co-defendants have reached monetary settlement agreements with the EDA. The remaining five co-defendants are appealing jury verdicts that found in favor of the EDA at separate trials last year and awarded damages to the authority.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
