Scot Marsh served in the Army for about seven-and-a-half years following graduation from the Virginia Military Institute in 1981. After moving back to the Shenandoah Valley, having grown up in Winchester, he got a call in January 1991 asking if he wanted to reenlist for Operation Desert Storm.
“You get that phone call. At any point, you think you would ever get another phone call?” Dennis Gill asked Marsh on Monday afternoon.
Marsh was sharing his military stories with Gill as part of the Americans in Wartime Voices of Freedom Project, which set up shop in a bus in the parking lot of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2447 in Edinburg. The Americans in Wartime Museum in Nokesville is the parent organization of the recording project, which began 11 years ago and focuses on recording and preserving the stories of anyone who served in the military during wartime. It has to be a first-person, not a third-party account.
“I tell people, ‘That story’s important to hear,'” said Gill. “Sometimes it’s hard to convince people that their story matters.”
Greg Pass, who came up with the idea for the project and works with Gill on it, recalled one veteran who was a clerk and did typing for the Army. During the course of the interview, it came out that the veteran had once helped find Gen. George S. Patton’s lost dog.
“That’s a cool story,” Pass said.
The project also aims to provide veterans' family members with a recording of the stories.
“Those stories are gone,” Gill said of his father, a B-17 gunner during World War II who died at 46 of a heart attack. All Gill now has are a couple of newspaper clippings and his father's discharge from active duty papers.
Marsh was one of five veterans who shared their stories with the project on Monday. He told of being a captain in the civil affairs division, which helps support local residents of an area involved in combat. The other stories shared Monday included those of a K-9 handler in Grenada and three veterans from the Vietnam war.
“Most people don’t know I served,” Marsh said about not sharing his story that much. His brother served as a part of Delta Force during the Gulf War and his father, the late John Marsh, was secretary of the Army and a congressman from the area.
“I think it has meaning, what you’re doing,” Scot Marsh told Gill at the end of a 45-minute interview.
Bill Ettinger, the quartermaster with the Edinburg VFW, was a supervisor for Scot Marsh in Desert Storm and had alerted him about the event.
The project bus made its way to Edinburg after Gill had met Ettinger at an event in Chantilly. A couple of months ago, Ettinger called Gill and told him he could get some interviews lined up in Edinburg.
“They got stuff out of me...I just kept going,” Ettinger said about his interview. With over 300 members at his post, he said he thought why not bring the project to the post.
The project had been using halls to conduct the interviews but about seven years ago they moved into a 36-foot RV recording studio, which is easier to travel with and requires less set-up time for the events.
They’ve traveled up the East Coast to New York and visited Pennsylvania, New Jersey and traveled south to the Virginia Beach area. Inside the bus are photographs of veterans interviewed and some military tactical gear.
“That’s kind of how we work...word of mouth,” said Gill.
The Americans in Wartime Museum aims to build a facility to display tanks, among several other exhibits, as part of an immersive experience to understand wartime. The recordings of the interviews will play at the museum and a copy of them is given to the participating veteran. The recordings are available online at the museums’ website and are searchable. Families of the veterans are encouraged to make several copies of their video and submit them to the Library of Congress.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, several events last year were canceled, said Pass, who noted that he and Gill normally average about 80 to 100 interviews a year. Last year they did 31 interviews.
Gill and Pass are part-time staffers for the project. Pass is retired from the Prince William Police Department and Gill is still an active member there.
“This is a weekend warrior type thing,” Gill said, with the occasional nighttime interview during the week.
The VFW wants to hold another event next month, with seven people already signed up, Ettinger said. Some of the interviews on Monday took about an hour, he said.
More information on the museum and recording project can be found at nmaw.org. VFW Post 2447 in Edinburg is located at 100 Veterans Way and anyone interested in being interviewed can contact Ettinger at 540-630-1818.
