At Broadway High School, a guidance counselor is now a “counseling director” with a sleeve tattoo, and a career coach is a goth community college employee that helps students define career goals.
Massanutten Technical Center finally gets its due after 50 years serving young and old, teaching high-demand trades with offers for immediate employment.
Blue Ridge Community College inspires a local high school student, with Kenyan origins, to begin at Eastern Mennonite University with crucial nursing credits.
A U.S. Navy son from Virginia Beach graduated from James Madison University with plans to open a mental health clinic.
The kids are all right because the education system has truly evolved.
Broadway High School Counseling Director Matthew Kinman said, from a senior survey, that there has been a shift of students going directly into the workforce. In addition, he said there has been an increase in students taking college courses either through dual enrollment or concurrent, which is students taking courses on their own. BHS has the broadest student enrollment at MTC — around 200 total each year. BHS will graduate around 230 in next month’s graduation, 43% going straight into work with around 33% attending a four-year college.
“There has been a shift in thinking, because our students are going for an associate degree, or be certified to do the job they want. I think for the first time in a long time, our education track is getting kids ready for what the needs are in our community,” Kinman said, stressing that in this part of the Valley, this is achieved through certifications or licensure through MTC.
Nicole Yurcaba, BHS/BRCC career coach, helps ease the transition to BRCC.
“Students want those college credits — they want to finish their senior year, but also have a pathway to college,” Yurcaba said.
BHS has 35 to 40 students headed directly to BRCC. Yurcaba said that since the pandemic, many students are already employed locally in part-time jobs to help with home finances — with automotive jobs being popular. Ten different employers came to a job fair recently seeking students who are trainable and ready to enter the workforce.
MTC has had a direct influence on BHS students.
“I found that students with a nontypical home life had to balance the expectations of high school, but also their responsibility at work,” Yurcaba said.
Discipline outside of school has been a good thing for students who have jobs, both Yurcaba and Kinman concurred. The cost of college has become an issue. Understanding financial aid has become a more topical subject. Starting at a Virginia community college makes more sense in the long run to students these days.
Noel Parakuo came to America for a better education from Kenya when she was 4 years old — her family history traces back to EMU. For the past two years she has been a dual-enrollment student at Harrisonburg High School and BRCC. She enrolled during the pandemic but was back to in-person classes this year. In her freshman year at HHS, she began to consider dual enrollment. Parakuo was told that it is stressful, will take much of her time, and she will forgo some of the high school experience, “but I saw it as a great opportunity,” she said.
Parakuo graduated from BRCC with an arts and sciences degree and was accepted into EMU in the fall for pre-nursing. Parakuo also found time to work part-time at Bridgewater Retirement Community. On May 16, BRCC had more than 200 grads at the ceremony, with more than 1,100 associate degrees, certificates, and career studies certificates for the academic year, which is an increase over last year.
Massanutten Technical Center initially opened in 1972 with 261 students, with a capacity for 400. Major expansions to the regional center accommodate new course offerings at MTC swelling attendance to 972 while enrollment for next year is 1,141.
MTC Director Kevin Hutton said there is a real need for skilled workers since training programs were lacking for many years and that the current shortage is a problem. Hutton said that about 30 years ago colleges had an unbelievable campaign — that college is for all.
“That if you didn’t go to college you couldn’t make anything of yourself — that there wasn’t a career out there for you,” he said. “We went from a society with 8% college grads to 40%.”
Community outreach begins at the fifth-grade level in October. All of the Rockingham County and Harrisonburg elementary schools come in for a hands-on field trip.
“That’s my favorite one — I could enroll every one of those kids because of their excitement,” Hutton said.
Youth apprenticeships begin at 16. Local companies, like Trumbo Electric, support these programs. MTC programs coordinate with local schools with transportation services. Support from the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors and School Board has made MTC an elite tech center. This is the model for districts to observe, said Hutton.
Hutton noted a rise in adults returning to the tech center. He said that the pendulum is finally shifting back to the trades, that these are stable jobs.
Cody West, a May 14 JMU grad in health services administration, has the quiet confidence of a 30-year-old. West took grant writing courses that he will apply to his internship with the ARROW Project out of Augusta County that aims to alleviate barriers to assessing mental health services.
“As a society we don’t support each other enough nowadays, there is a divide — Americans live in the middle of the extremes,” West said.
West took five years to graduate, due to his own mental health issues. His one year plan: save up money, get married, figure out the future together. His fiancé is finishing up her last year of grad school at JMU.
The five-year plan is even more ambitious.
“I dream of living out West, in a career-building experience, in an administrative environment,” West said.
West has a singular career focus, with plans to open a mental health facility in a low-income area.
“Advice to students: set small goals and accomplish them,” he said.
Yes, West has $22,000 in student debt, with a nonpaying internship, but his plans are undeterred.
“I’ve dedicated my whole education to making people smile, mental health care is an overlooked part of our society — it’s the future of making people happy,” he said.
The influx of grads seeking higher education, technical training or employment are inundated with options, locally. Nationally, Indeed, is the largest employment website for job listings — recently posting a record profit. The site aggregates job listings from thousands of websites, including job boards, staffing firms, associations and company career pages. Indeed generates revenue by selling premium job posting and resume features to employers and companies.
More locally, Qualified Staffing has an established presence linking job candidates with employers. Miranda Young, an AtWork recruiter for a new agency in town, said employment agencies assist in overcoming many obstacles graduates face entering the workforce with little to no experience and can assist in the interview process.
