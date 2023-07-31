A third candidate applied for the vacancy on the Rockingham County School Board at Monday night’s public hearing to discuss the applicants for the District Five vacancy.
The seat became vacant after former board member Dan Breeden resigned from his position effective July 1. The interim school board member will serve from August to December 31. Whoever is elected to the position in November will take over the seat January 1, 2024.
Initially, three candidates applied for the vacancy, Paula Lam, Hollie Cave and Brian Long. At the public hearing, school board chair Jackie Lohr said Long withdrew his application.
Lam and Cave are both running for the position in the upcoming November election. Lam, according to her resume, currently works at James Madison University as the associate director of facilities and event services. According to Cave’s resume, she worked in human resources for the Great Eastern Resort Corp until 2016.
Jack Dixon, a former Rockinham County firefighter and current owner of Events at Riverbank, submitted his name at the hearing on Monday, saying that the vacancy was a stewardship position. If he was selected, he said, he wouldn’t actively engage in any political activity.
“Being from this area, I recognize the political climate that we currently live in,” Dixon said. “I make a pledge not to campaign, advocate, meet with special interests or anything of a political nature.”
Lam also spoke and said she would focus on the positive to create a “better future for our children.” Lam advocated for allowing year-end funds to be rolled over into the next year, creating an alumni nextwork and increasing mental health counseling with parent involvement. Cave didn’t speak during the public comment.
Around 30 community members attended the meeting, with 21 speakers, not including Lam and Dixon, sharing their thoughts on the candidates. Of the 21 speakers, 12 spoke in favor of Lam and eight spoke in favor of Cave. One speaker, Tom Heffernan, advocated for neither Cave or Lam, saying that although they were both good candidates, it would give either an unfair advantage in the election.
Many of those speaking in favor of Lam were her neighbors who said she helped build community in her neighborhood. Many in support of Lam said she would be able to have conversations and listen to others. Amy Jefferson, one speaker who supported Lam, said Lam was the “most inclusive person” she’d ever met.
“I'm terrified for where our school system is going as a whole,” Jefferson said. “We need to get back to what's important. What's important is to make our school safe and to put our children first and to advocate for those who don't have a voice. Paula Lam will do that.”
Several of the speakers in favor of Cave pointed to her being endorsed by the District Five Republican Committe, as well as other Republicans in the area. Speakers who supposed Cave said she’s been outspoke but respectful, advocates for parents, has been attending several school board meetings and is passionate. Lois Paul, a speaker who supported Cave, said having Cave, who homeschools her children, on the board would give homeschoolers representation.
“Sometimes what we need is basic, common sense, which sometimes is sadly lacking in today's world,” Paul said. “If I was to pick three words that were described poorly, it would be energetic, devoted and committed. She would do a fantastic job on the on the school board, and I wholeheartedly endorse her.”
Public interviews for the interim position will be held Aug. 2, starting at 4:30, which is subject to change.
