BRIDGEWATER -- The Bridgewater College campus was all abuzz Thursday as new and old community members came together to move BC freshmen into their new homes for the upcoming year.
In Bridgewater College tradition, alumni and current students alike help with freshman move-in — called “Eagles We-Haul.” Although the day is busy, Bridgewater College Alumni Association President Jill Early said it’s a great opportunity to meet incoming students and their families.
“You make a great connection,” Early said. “It’s just that feeling of community and connection that you start right off the bat.”
Eagles We-Haul officially has been around for about 20 years, starting sometime in the late 1990s or early 2000s, said Tammy Steele, associate director of alumni relations and annual giving.
For Early and other volunteers helping with move-in, the day started off bright and early in the morning. The freshman moved in from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and had BC community members there to help along the way.
Anthony Stubbs is an incoming freshman from Manassas, majoring in biology. Stubbs, who was moving in with help from his family, said he was most looking forward to meeting new people and learning new things in college.
Anthony Stubbs and his dad, Richard Stubbs, said having the help from alumni and current students was “an honor.”
Steele said many parents are pleasantly surprised to have a “swarm of people” help with move-in.
“It just lightens the pressure for them. It’s an emotional day in a lot of ways,” Steele said. “So it sets a good tone for those students.”
Jules Lombardi, an incoming freshman majoring in psychology from Burke, said having help with move-in made the process much faster. Lombardi said she was excited about getting the smaller campus feel that Bridgewater had.
Those helping with move-in even made the experience somewhat competitive — facing off in an unofficial mini-fridge moving contest for the day. Early said one alumni and staff member was trying to beat his record from last year — somewhere around 20 mini-fridges.
Logan Mae Lotts, a senior English major and a member of the Campus Engagement And Activity Team that was helping new students move in, said she was up to eight mini-fridges.
Alongside all the fun of helping with move-in, Lotts said she loved getting to watch new students get excited about coming to Bridgewater. Early and Steele both said move-in day was a testament to the Bridgewater community.
“It's great for individuals to stay connected to the college,” Steele said. “And that's what we talk about all the time — connections.”
