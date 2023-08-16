Aubrey Lewis, 9, hooked her homemade rocket — an orange straw with taped-on blue fins — into a rubber band with a paperclip taped to the rocket.
After stretching the straw back, Lewis let the rocket soar in the homemaking portion of the Rockingham County Fair exhibit building.
“You get a straw that’s orange … you have to get a paper clip, and then you tape it around really tight,” Lewis explained. “And then the papers you can put on to look more like a rocket.”
The rocket Lewis sent flying into the air was made as a part of the Massanutten Regional Library’s STEM activity at the Rockingham County Fair, giving kids a hands-on activity to participate in while exploring the entries in the homemaking exhibit.
The STEM activities started a number of years back, Sally Smith, the junior homemaking coordinator explained.
“We wanted to make this room more interactive,” Smith said. “And one of the ways to do that, especially with children, was to have a hands-on activity that they could make and then take [home].”
Smith said they wanted to highlight a new portion of the homemaking competitions at the time — STEM. In years past, they’ve made marshmallow launchers and catapults — Randy Ours, the Massanutten Regional Library children's specialist, said he likes making things that launch and move.
This year, Ours decided to have the kids make straw rocket launchers.
Each participant in the activity would launch their rocket, run to retrieve it, then start all over again.
Aubrey Lewis and her sister Mila, 6, who are from Green Castle, Pennslyvania, came out to the fair and participated in the STEM activity with their grandparents, Mark and Jayne Angle, after coming to visit Massanutten while their parents were out of town.
Their favorite part was getting to shoot their rockets into the air. Mila Lewis got so involved that she eventually launched her rocket straight into a panel in the wall, where it got stuck. Still, it didn’t ruin her fun.
Jackson, 11, and Jordan Knight, 8, of New Market, created their own rockets while their mom, Jaclyn Knight, 40, watched. After Jaclyn asked the two what was more fun at the fair, visiting the animals or creating the rocket launcher, Jordan had an emphatic answer.
“This! What are you talking about? You get to launch your creation,” Jordan Knight said, as he sent his rocket flying.
Jaclyn Knight said the entire homemaking area gave kids a goal to strive for during the fair.
“It showed them that there's stuff that kids are making that's getting prizes,” Jaclyn Knight said. “And this [activity] is good for them because they are using both their hands, design. It's also using science. It adds everything.”
Smith said the homemaking portion of the fair adds new categories, keeping up with new developments and trends. Having kids participate in STEM activities, both run by MRL and in the exhibits, and watching them have fun in homemaking is Smith’s favorite part.
“They're learning something in the process, it’s very rewarding for me,” Smith said. “We're thrilled that this is a place where you can showcase that you're building a life skill.”
