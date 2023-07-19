A digital ticketing system for events may be on the horizon for Rockingham County Public Schools.
At a school board work session Wednesday, Doug Alderfer, assistant superintendent of leadership and administration, introduced an option for digital tickets for events like football games through GoFan, a company that provides a digital ticketing process for high schools across the country, according to its website.
The system would allow attendees to buy tickets from an app or website prior to the game and buy tickets at the gate with a credit card, Alderfer explained. Alderfer said the system would be at no cost to the school district — the company makes its money through a $1 service fee — and GoFan would provide all the materials needed, including iPads and card readers.
All ticket sales would go up $1, from $7 to $8 for football and $6 to $7 for all other events. There would also be a range of advanced passes available at a discounted rate. A cashbox would still be available for emergency systems. According to GoFan, in addition to providing the system at no cost, it also covers all credit card fees.
Alderfer said he discussed this option with athletic directors in the school system in the spring and wanted to present it for security, integrity and convenience.
“You can think about any football game, we have three, four or 5,000 people there. The amount of money that is coming in — we’re talking about 1,000s of dollars, upwards to $10,000 that we need to be in charge of that we need to get from where it is at the gates to back into the office,” Alderfer said. “I don't like putting our employees in that position of having all that money that they're responsible for.”
Board member Matt Cross expressed concern about the ticketing system for a number of reasons, pulling from his own personal experience with using a ticketing app in Albemarle County.
“Me and my wife sat in line for 15 minutes trying to download the app trying to get in the game, and then when the grandparents showed up, they were lost. They were like, ‘What do you mean app? What do I do here?’” Cross said.
Alderfer said the app wouldn’t be the only option because community members could also use credit cards to buy tickets at the gate through a card reader.
Chair Jackie Lohr proposed having an additional cash line for kids who are dropped off by parents. Cross asked Alderfer why the school system couldn’t implement a digital ticketing system itself rather than working through a company.
Alderfer said he would have to discuss more with those involved with implementing a potential digital ticketing system to learn more about if cash lines were available and if the program was something RCPS could do by itself. Alderfer said he knew there were issues with RCPS using credit cards as payments in the past but didn’t know the details of the situation.
Alderfer said he would follow up on the ticketing system at a later school board meeting.
