A Harrisonburg student and JMU professor recently used the eating habits of supermassive black holes to give a better understanding of how galaxies develop and shed light on overlooked black holes.
The research, conducted by Anish Aradhey, a recent graduate of Harrisonburg High School and Anca Constantin, an astrophysics professor at James Madison University, used a non-traditional method of research to look at how efficiently black holes eat matter.
At the center of some galaxies are supermassive black holes. When gas and dust fall into the black hole, it creates a swirling disk of matter that heats up and emits light, Aradhey explained.
Rather than using more traditional methods that use colors and visible light, which can be blocked by things like dust or outshined by stars in space, the study looked at mid-infrared light from galaxies, measuring how much it fluctuated over time. The idea is, Aradhey said, that the more fluctuations, the more gas and dust are falling into the black hole at the centers of galaxies. Aradhey calls these black holes “hungry black holes” that “snack” on surrounding matter.
This study was the first time using the new method of mid-infrared light to compare galaxies in the most empty parts of space — the “loneliest” galaxies as Aradhey calls them — to galaxies in more dense areas — the more “urban” galaxies with more neighbors.
“Like human activity in New York City and human activity, I don't know somewhere in Shenandoah Valley, there are outcomes that come from human interaction that will be different in the different human density regions. So that's pretty much what we envision for the galaxies themselves,” Constantin said.
The research included data from a period of eight years, looking at around 300,000 galaxies, which Aradhey said included a lot of coding. This new method, Aradhey and Constantin said, uncovered evidence of hungry black holes in 20,000 more galaxies that would have been overlooked with the traditional method alone.
“That's exciting [because] we can find more and more galaxies where this process is taking place,” Aradhey said. “That means we can better understand the supermassive black holes at the center of galaxies.”
The study also found that mid-size and dwarf galaxies are best at snacking more on space material when the area is least crowded and left alone or when they’re the loneliest. For the larger, brighter galaxies, interactions between galaxies could encourage the black holes to become hungrier.
The results are novel, both by uncovering happens at the centers' of galaxies and by showing that lonely galaxies may be more hungry.
Although the study hasn’t been published just yet, Aradhey and Constantin are doing a little more work to double down on their data. They did present the research at the 242nd meeting of the American Astronomical Society in Albuquerque, New Mexico, earlier this month.
“It feels like I'm being part of the scientific process for the first time,” Aradhey said. “It's really exciting, especially because now Dr. Constantin and I are working on a publication to have a little piece of astronomy to contribute to our understanding.”
Aradhey, who got involved with research at JMU after sending emails to different professors before Constantin said, yes, said it was the first time he attended a professional, scientific conference and the first time he presented to a group of astronomers.
“With different audiences, you have to present your science in different ways so that people understand it,” Aradhey said. “So it was interesting being able to talk to astronomers who were experts in this field. And it was also humbling because I knew that I had to be on top of my research … I had to present at the highest level.”
Although there were a handful of other high schoolers at the conference, Aradhey said not many high schoolers have the opportunity to travel and present research at professional conferences. Constantin worked with high schoolers before but said Aradhey is special.
“I would say he's quite a gift to humanity. He really is.” Constantin said. “He's very smart, and he’s working very hard. He's very curious, and I think that's what I like the most … It's been a true pleasure to work with him.”
Aradhey is attending UNC-Chapel Hill in the fall, where he’ll double major in biology and astrophysics. Constantin, he said, is one of the main reasons he wants to be an astronomer and eventually, a professor where he can help mentor students like him.
“I'm going to take Dr. Constantin’s advice and her advice is to try out a bunch of things,” Aradhey said. “I want to try cosmology. I want to try exoplanets. I want to try stars. I want to try studying a lot of different things to find where I fit in … So in college, I'm really looking forward to getting a taste of everything.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.