At Tuesday’s meeting, the Harrisonburg School Board named new leaders and educator of the year and provided updates for school division projects.
New Leaders And Educators Of The Year
Superintendent Michael Richards announced new leaders for the 2023-24 school year, including two assistant principals and the new principal of Thomas Harrison Middle School.
Basil Marin will serve as the principal of Thomas Harrison. Marin graduated from Eastern Mennonite University with a bachelor’s in business administration and a master of teaching from Liberty University. In 2014, Marin moved to Virginia Beach and pursued degrees as a special education specialist and educational leadership from Old Dominion University. Marin was the principal of Kennedy Road Middle School in Atlanta.
Marin said it was eerie to walk the same halls he did as a student and now as the next principal but was humbled and honored for the opportunity to serve as the principal.
“Sometimes leaving your area is for the best, but being able to come back home and get back to the community,” Marin said.
Kathleen Taylor, will serve as the assistant principal of THMS. Taylor has been at HCPS since 2008 and is currently the principal of Stone Spring Elementary.
Tawnya Doss was named the new assistany principal of Smithland Elementary and most recently served as an instructional coach.
Jeremy Weaver, the director of human resources, introduced the Educators of the Year for the 2023-24 school year. Among the long list of Educators of the Year, Daniella Buenaventura, a teacher at Spotswood Elementary School was awarded the HCPS Lucy F. Simms Educator of the Year. This is a revival of the award after not naming a teacher of the year since 2019.
Weaver recognized Buenaventura’s accomplishments with the letters of recommendation included in the awards’ application, with one from a family of one of her students. Students of Buenaventura’s said she made them feel safe, made them realize they were smart and that she made learning fun.
“She prioritizes and most importantly, demonstrates self-confidence and empathy in every interaction. And the students notice and follow suit,” Weaver read from the letter. “She creates spaces for students in the margins academically and or emotionally and enthusiastically applauded for their successes, while gently but firmly reminding them that their growth potential.”
Other Educators of the Year announced at the school board meeting included:
Brittany Moore, Harrisonburg High School, math teacher; Alayne Milton, Skyline Middle School, seventh grade English; Allison Yoder, Thomas Harrison Middle School, math instructional coach;}Donna Faulconer, early childhood special education; Kendyl Connifey, Bluestone Elementary, kindergarten; Ingrid Victoria Ruiz Solano, Keister Elementary, kindergarten; Alexa Weeks, Smithland Elementary, kindergarten; Jamie Baugher, Stone Spring Elementary, library/media specialist; Julette Rush, Waterman Elementary, English second language.
Other bits and pieces
Tracy Shaver, the HCPS chief financial officer, presented an amended operational budget for the 2024 fiscal year. Shaver said there was a reduction of $190,000 due to decreases in transportation costs.
Richards also noted updates to the budget, based on state and federal funding. Richards said many are expecting the general assembly to approve a budget by the end of June, which will require another meeting for the school board and will require work with the Harrisonburg City Council.
A roof repair proposal for Keister Elementary was unanimously approved. The replacement was included in this year’s capital improvement plan and will be conducted by Don Largent Roofing Inc prior. The roof repair will cost $118,897
There was also an update about the THMS soccer field update. The field is set to open in spring 2025, with updates including new light installations in fall 2023, bathroom installations in winter 2024 and field renovations starting in summer 2024.
The school board also officially approved the attendance zoning for the new Rocktown High School and Harrisonburg High School. The new zones dictate which middle schools feed into corresponding high schools.
