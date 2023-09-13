Twice a week until May 2024, Harrisonburg families will flock to Thomas Harrison Middle School, and now Skyline Middle School, to develop their English language skills for free.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools, in partnership with Massanutten Technical Center, kicked off their registration for adult-learner English classes for HCPS families. This year, the classes have expanded to a second site, with the help of an almost $27,000 contribution from Sentara Health.
The registration, which started Tuesday and Wednesday night at the two middle schools, had families fill out forms and take an assessment to learn their English level — beginning, intermediate or advanced — while HCPS provided childcare for kindergartners through fifth graders.
Amy Werner, the division’s family and school liaison, said this year is the first year Skyline Middle hosted English classes. At the Thomas Harrison Middle registration, Werner said, they registered 60 adults and 19 kids and were hoping for more at Skyline.
“Yesterday, there was just a sense of satisfaction to not have to turn anybody away,” Werner said. “So [I’m looking forward to] just being able to give people the opportunity to study English if they want to.”
The classes are a community event, with plenty of volunteers from across the community, as well as working with MTC and Sentara Health.
Familiar faces often return for classes, Werner said, which gives a unique chance to watch them progress from one level to the next. This year, families will be able to choose which class is closest to them.
Wilder Gonzalez and Leyniz Alvarez, parents of Waterman Elementary students, were two familiar faces that returned to register for a second year of classes at Skyline on Wednesday. Gonzalez said the classes are a time to learn more and develop themselves, especially when they need to learn English for work.
While at registration, Alvarez ran into a teacher she had last year, although Alvarez will be taking classes at Thomas Harrison and her former teacher will be at Skyline, she said she was very happy to see her.
Alvarez said the program supported immigrants in the community, because cost is often a barrier for learning English.
At the end of the classes, the program will hold a celebration, which for some participants, Werner said, will be the first time their education is celebrated.
Gonzalez said the classes are “a beautiful initiative” that gives parents and adults time to learn English when they might not have time to do so during the day.
“You meet people, you learn more — it’s an opportunity to communicate better,” Gonzalez said. “[It’s] very exciting because it’s a great opportunity [to] continue to learn.”
