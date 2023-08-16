James Madison University’s dance program is partnering with “one of the finest contemporary dance companies in the Midwest,” Eisenhower Dance Detroit, to kick off the new year with JMU’s New Dance Festival.
The show is directed by Matt Pardo, an associate dance professor at JMU, and features the EDD company performing works by internationally- recognized artists. JMU and EDD dancers will perform beside one another in EDD’s artistic director Stephanie Pizzo’s work, "State of Mind."
Pardo said the New Dance Festival gives the JMU dance program an opportunity to collaborate with a company of guest artists in a unique way. It’s allowed the program, in the past, to invite dance companies in the spring for an audition and also lead a residency where students can learn from the current routine of the visiting dance company.
“The goal of new dance is to figure out a way to have a company integrate and really kind of engage with our program at multiple levels,” Pardo said. “[The students] will perform the work in a mixed cast setting where some of the dancers are JMU dancers … and some of the dancers are from Eisenhower.”
The program also allows for faculty engagement. Pardo, whose first professional contract was with EDD, said the festival also gave him the opportunity for him to choreograph and perform work alongside a member of the EDD company.
The work for the performance started in January with an audition, where the EDD artistic director and a company member came to JMU to audition a cast of dancers, Pardo said. In April, two of the company dancers came back to teach masterclasses and work with the selected cast.
This September, the full dance company will come to JMU to rehearse and start working with the production side of the show, like lighting designers.
“Professionally, my favorite part of New Dance Festival is really getting to have the dancers work in such a crazy close way,” Pardo said. “[For students] to not only get to work with the company … learning the movement, but then to also get to perform that movement alongside professional dancers is such an incredible experience for them.”
Pardo said EDD is an exciting ensemble of talented dancers, and there are exciting things happening both within the company and within the JMU Dance Program. The performance is being held on Sept. 8 and 9 at 8 p.m., and tickets can be bought online or in person.
“I love to see and to curate dance programs that are accessible to a broad range of people, especially to those who might not have been to a dance concert before,” Pardo said. “What I would say is, if you've never been to a dance concert before, this is a great one to start with.”
