James Madison University kicked off its back-to-school season this weekend with freshman move-in, bringing students from Harrisonburg’s largest university back to the Valley.
All across JMU’s campus, families parked their cars and started moving their students into their homes for the next year. First Year Orientation Guides — known as FROGs — decked out in green shirts and the occasional frog hat, and other student volunteers descended upon the new students’ belongings, shuttling their mini-fridges, rugs and other necessities into their dorm rooms.
The number of freshmen moving in with the incoming class was so large that JMU had to get creative with freshman dorms. This year, the university created temporary triples in rooms that normally house two students in freshman dorms Chandler and Chesapeake, The Breeze reported. The number of students housed in temporary triples is changing day to day, Ginny Cramer, associate director of communications and deputy spokesperson, said in an email, but as of Aug. 15, prior to freshman move-in, less than 60 students were placed in triple rooms. Cramer said rooms will be detripled as quickly as possible when space becomes available.
“Welcoming students back to campus is one of the most exciting times of the academic year,” JMU President Jonathan Alger said in a statement. “We are looking forward to another successful year of building relationships and learning together.”
From families with their first child attending college to those with students who’ve attended JMU before, each said the move-in process was smooth but often bittersweet.
Shelagh Humphreys and her daughter, Dana, were moving into Spotswood Hall on Friday, and Shelagh said this year was much easier than moving their older daughter into JMU years prior because she moved in early due to marching band.
“It took us forever to the other one, so we learned a lot with this one,” Shelagh Humphreys said. “I don't ever remember the car getting unloaded that fast.”
The big difference, Shelagh Humphreys said, was that Dana had “Tinder for roommates,” which allowed Dana and her roommate to coordinate their items — even deciding to wait to decorate until everything else was moved in.
Dana Humphreys, who’s an incoming history major, said she was most excited to meet new people and was excited to take an ancient history class this semester.
Families with multiple siblings that attended JMU weren’t scarce, though the Locke family had a little bit of a different experience — all three Locke triplets, Ethan, Thomas and Michael, are attending JMU as freshmen this semester.
The three coming to the university “just ended up happening” and wasn’t planned, they said. Thomas and Michael Locke are planning to major in marketing, while Ethan is planning to major in business. They chose JMU for a variety of reasons: Michael because of the business program, Ethan for study abroad and Thomas because of the school’s performing arts.
Each triplet said they were looking forward to meeting new people and getting involved on campus.
“This is a really big change of pace for me. I'm looking forward to [being] independent,” Thomas said.
The three boys’ dad, Tom Locke, said the move-in was bittersweet. Their oldest daughter attended college, but with the triplets moving out the parents would be empty nesters for the first time.
“Getting our bearings first … was a little difficult,” Tom Locke said. “But then once we got into the right parking lot, everybody’s been really helpful.”
Thomas Locke said having FROGs and other students help move in was comforting because it made moving in less stressful and overwhelming.
Samaria Jacobs, a FROG and junior health sciences major said she wanted to get involved because she didn’t have a good experience with FROGs as a freshman and wanted to make a difference in freshmen’s lives. Jacobs said she was most looking forward to the different events in the upcoming week, called “Weeks of Welcome.”
“My favorite part has definitely been interacting with the students,” Jacobs said. “JMU has put a lot of time and a lot of energy into events for all the new students to come in … I think that will definitely help students get more acclimated with JMU and more comfortable.”
