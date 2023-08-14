A new electrifying exhibit at the Explore More Discovery Museum just opened, highlighting a partnership between the museum and the Harrisonburg Electric Commission.
The exhibit, “It’s Electric,” explores the world of electricity, according to a press release from the museum. Kids of all ages will be introduced to electricity through hands-on activities, interactive displays and imaginative play.
The new exhibit was designed by Marcia Zook, the Explore More Exhibit Director, and a professor and students from James Madison University. The exhibit allows visitors to experience being a line worker, discover electricity tools, follow the electrical path from a generator to a home, move sun rays to engage solar energy and power up at vehicle charging station. A kid-powered generator is also coming soon, the release said.
Kevin Phaup, an industrial design professor at JMU helped design the exhibit with Zook and two JMU interns, Molly Wallace and Addie Merlo. Phaup said in the press release that he enjoyed the creative process and that Wallace and Merlo were able to get real-world opportunities.
“They see the kids interacting in the Museum and have to base their designs specifically for this hands-on environment,” Phaup said in the press release. “It’s a great opportunity for us to use our skills to build community connection.”
HEC and the Explore More Discovery Museum partnered together for the new exhibit. HEC General Manager Brian O’Dell said in the press release that the exhibit was a reflection of the significance of HEC being community-owned.
“We feel it is important to educate the public about the power grid, what it takes to bring electricity into homes, and how electricity can be generated,” O’Dell said. “Last, and certainly not least, it demonstrates how important our linemen are to providing reliable service and to educate kids on this exciting job opportunity for them in the future."
The exhibit officially opened on Saturday, where HEC also has a touch-a-truck event on Newman Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.