The Rockingham County School Board unanimously voted to appoint Jack Dixon to serve as the interim board member for District Five at Monday night’s meeting.
Dixon, a former firefighter and current business owner from Elkton, will fill the vacancy created by former board member Dan Breeden resigning his seat, effective July 1. Dixon will serve on the board until the position is taken over in January by the winner of the November school board election.
Dixon was one of three applicants for the position. The other two, Paula Lam and Hollie Cave, are running for the District Five seat in November. Dixon applied for the position at the July 31 public hearing, saying he would remain impartial and non-partisan. Dixon said in interviews with the board earlier this month that he applied because of the difficult position the board was in with having to choose between two candidates running in the election.
Vice-chair Charlette McQuilkin made the motion to appoint Dixon to the position, which was followed by a unanimous vote from the board, all of whom were in attendance.
Board chair Jackie Lohr said she supported the decision.
“We haven't talked about this in private. But I know that there has been quite a bit of … public concern that nobody that's on the ballot be nominated,” Lohr said. “And I think it is best to go ahead and let this be decided by the voters in November.”
Dixon said being appointed to the position was a “great honor.”
“I feel the board has put a big vote of confidence in me in filling the seat. I hope I can live up to the expectations that people have,” Dixon said following the meeting. “I'm excited about getting into it and jumping in feet first … it's a good opportunity for a short period of time to serve the community.”
There’s not an official timeline for when Dixon will officially take the seat, Lohr said.
Prior to taking office, Dixon will have to undergo a conflict of interest and disclosure of economic interest training and file a statement of economic interest no later than his first day in office, according to Kaitlyn Gilkeson, clerk of the school board. Dixon will also have to take an oath of office.
Lohr said she hoped to have Dixon in the seat before the next meeting. The next regular meeting is scheduled for Aug. 28 at the Rockingham County Administration Center.
