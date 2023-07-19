The Rockingham County School Board discussed job vacancies, grading policies at its work session Wednesday and the meeting timeline for redistricting, preparing the board for the upcoming school year.
Job vacancy data
RCPS currently has 24 teacher vacancies from elementary school to high school, according to data presented by Superintendent Larry Shifflett at Wednesday’s work session.
Shifflett presented vacancies for non-classified jobs like teachers, administration and counselors, as well as classified jobs like custodians, transportation and school nurses.
In elementary schools, there are five teacher vacancies, one school counselor vacancy and one administration intern vacancy. In middle and high school, there are 19 teacher vacancies, one principal vacancy and one administration intern vacancy.
Division wide, RCPS needs three psychologists and seven speech and language pathologists.
The biggest vacancies among classified jobs are in transportation, Shifflett presented, with 35 vacancies. RCPS is also missing 20 instructional and SPED paraprofessionals, 12 custodians, five food service workers, four clerical positions and two school nurses.
Shifflett said the numbers didn’t include positions approved in the meeting’s closed session or some part-time and hourly positions. Shifflett said he wanted to discuss the vacancies to explore creative options for filling them.
For the transportation vacancies, Shifflett said the vacancies are ones still left unfilled from COVID-19 but RCPS has been able to consolidate runs to make up for the lack of positions. Having an additional 10 to 12 positions would put the school system in a better place, Shifflett said.
Chair Jackie Lohr said the school could take advantage of the agricultural community, who often struggle with benefits like health insurance for positions like bus drivers to provide benefits.
The school division has also gotten creative with psychologist vacancies by outsourcing some of the testing needs to virtual programs, which Shifflett said isn’t ideal.
The board discussed programs that other school divisions were exploring, like hiring students who haven’t received their bachelor’s degree but are working toward finishing it. Shifflett also said they could explore hiring intern psychologists and tapping paraprofessionals to serve in positions like longterm substitutes.
“We can maybe explore options like that, but there has to be some support from us, where we try to get more mentoring for them, find someone to support them and to help them,” Shifflett said.
Grading policy
The Rockinham County School board discussed options for exploring different grading policies, following several changes in the policy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the 2020-21 school year, Shifflett explained, elementary schools didn’t issue grades and focused on narrative report cards, describing how the child was performing. For secondary schools, middle and high school, RCPS implemented a 40% floor — the lowest grade a student could receive was a 40%.
In the 2021-22 school year, elementary schools returned to issuing grades for second through fifth graders. For middle and high school, principals wanted to maintain the 40% floor.
Shifflett said he had two committee meetings each for elementary and secondary schools, made up of teachers and administrators and said the 40% was anticipating that students would need extra assistance.
For the most recent school year, Shifflett said nine elementary teachers participated in a pilot program and didn’t issue grades, opting to use the narrative approach from before, as well as focusing on progress in standards of learning.
“I actually did some surveys of some of the families. We didn't get a lot of responses … Of the ones who responded, they felt pretty good,” Shifflett said.
For secondary schools, RCPS permitted issuing zeros for assignments but kept the lowest grade possible for the nine-week term at 40%.
“During the year, I had a couple of different meetings with teachers and administrators who had an interest in this and talk with them about, ‘Okay, what do we want to do?’” Shifflett said.
Those involved with the elementary school committee said they wanted to move away from letter grades, and focus on learning for the sake of learning, rather than for grades. Those in secondary schools, Shifflett explained, wanted to find a way to separate behavior from understanding the topics.
The board members discussed several options, focusing on teaching students vital skills and setting them up for success in the future. For next steps, Shifflett asked the school board if they wanted to implement more pilot programs to gain more information, which would eventually lead to rewriting the policy for the 2024-25 school year.
“This is an opportunity to explore some piloting,” Board member Charlette McQuilkin said.
Redistricting meeting timeline
The board also discussed the timeline for discussing and hearing public comments on the school zone redistricting that’s coming up.
The board decided to propose the redistricting during the Oct. 9 meeting, then allow for public comment concerning the issue during the Nov. 13 and 23 meetings. After that, the final vote would occur Nov. 27, which would allow for another public comment prior to action being taken.
The board also discussed moving the locations of the meetings. Lohr said the changes will be voted on at the next board meeting on Aug. 7.
All members except Lowell Fulk were present at the session. Fulk said he set aside time for the session, but couldn’t attend due to work obligations that came up the day of.
