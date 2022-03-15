TIMBERVILLE — Timberville Police Sgt. Jeremy Hooke is seeing red.
Through the lens of the department’s new FLIR thermal monocular device, Hooke takes the handheld gadget and looks at Timberville Police Chief J.R. Dodd.
With a blue background, Dodd is orange and red. The thermal monocular device relies on emitted heat instead of light to produce an image, according to its website. It detects heat emission, and the thermal imaging camera then translates that information into a visible image.
The device is something the Town of Timberville has invested in to create a more efficient way for staff to go about their duties, officials say, keeping the town of over 2,500 people safe.
Police Device
The FLIR thermal monocular device uses infrared technology, which shows where heat is and makes it stand out, Dodd said. The battery-powered device works both day and night, has a zoom feature and the ability to capture and take pictures.
“It’s definitely a nice tool to have,” Hooke said.
Previously, there have been a couple incidents that Timberville police could have used the device to be more efficient — one where a suspect with an outstanding warrant had fled law enforcement and went into the woods in the dark, and another where there was a stabbing and first responders were trying to locate the suspect and the victim to try to render aid, Dodd said.
“We needed a better way to find people,” Dodd said.
Both Harrisonburg and Rockingham County have drone teams that the town’s force has used in the past, but the new handheld device would make things “faster,” Dodd said.
“The heat signature makes it easier to identify things,” he said.
Other methods where the device can be used is to find a missing child or elderly person, or track down a suspect who flees from law enforcement.
The Timberville Police Department got the funding through a donation from Pilgrim’s Pride Broadway Complex. The device costs about $3,000, Hooke said, and he contacted Pilgrim’s to receive funding.
Hooke said he knew such equipment existed through similar tools the fire department had, but the FLIR thermal monocular device is more law enforcement oriented, water resistant and can “stand the abuse law enforcement puts it through.”
Hooke said he encourages the department’s officers to take it with them while on patrol if they need to deploy it. The device will keep officers safe, Hooke said.
“They’ll see the suspect before the suspect sees them,” Hooke said.
SCADA System
What once took four people four days now takes two people six hours.
With the click of a mouse on a computer screen in the town’s public works office, the SCADA – supervisory control and data acquisition – system gives Timberville’s Public Works Department the ability to identify water tank levels, pump levels and how the sewer system is running, all at staff’s fingertips.
“If something goes wrong, in the past, you get a call from someone [saying], ‘Hey, something’s backing up or something’s not working right,’” said Timberville Mayor Don Delaughter. “Now, they get a little thing on their phone saying something isn’t right.”
Timberville maintenance supervisor Chris Coffman said that with the automated technology, the four-man department is notified of issues immediately, whereas in the past it would find out about it the next day.
Coffman said to fix a recent water leak, the town’s maintenance department sectioned some areas of the town off to pinpoint where the leak was.
“We sectioned some areas off, and were able to see sitting right in our office down there what was happening when we did that, whether we kept losing water or whether we gained water,” Coffman said. “So we were able to narrow it down fairly quickly, of which section the leak was in.”
On the computer screen, Coffman and his staff can view the tank levels at all times, along with chlorine and turbidity, flow rate and sewer pump stations. They can also examine a network overview of how the systems are running, along with previous trends.
Town Manager Austin Garber said the SCADA system was budgeted for the 2018-19 fiscal year, and the town added more funds in 2019-20. It was a two- to three-year project, he said, with an estimated cost of $80,000.
“This enables us to, number one, save the town money, because we only have four employees; and allows them to do the stuff you see — the park improvements, the upgrades … instead of spending all the time just reading meters, running down problems and things like that,” Delaughter said.
The automated system saves town staff about 14 days a month, roughly the same time frame when meters are usually checked and read. Officials said without the system, it would be harder to pinpoint where leaks are.
“A lot of what we’re doing is not something new,” Coffman said. “It’s been out there. We’re just now getting there.”
