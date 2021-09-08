Registered voters in Virginia will be allowed to vote early in person for the November general election starting on Sept. 17, and the ballot is set for Rockingham County and Harrisonburg residents.
Early in-person voting has been permitted in Virginia since 2020 after the General Assembly approved legislation to allow no-excuse absentee voting. The last day to vote early in person is Oct. 30 and registered voters are not required to show a photo ID to poll workers.
Early in-person voting can be done at the Rockingham County Administration Center and Harrisonburg City Hall.
As of Tuesday, there were roughly 55,300 registered voters in Rockingham County and 25,038 registered voters in Harrisonburg, according to Lisa Gooden, the county’s director of elections, and Mark Finks, the city’s director of elections.
To register to vote, a resident must fill out forms with their name, Social Security number, date of birth, as well as other personal information. Voters must be citizens 18 or older by Election Day and cannot be mentally incapacitated or a convicted felon, unless their right to vote has been restored.
Gooden said 1,000 Rockingham County voters have filed applications to receive an absentee ballot by mail. Only 45 absentee ballot applications were denied, largely due to being incomplete, she said.
In Harrisonburg, 237 registered voters have requested an absentee ballot by mail as of Tuesday. Finks said he has received roughly 25 applications a day for the last two weeks and is expecting the number to increase before ballots are mailed on Sept. 16.
Only 10 absentee applications have been denied by the city’s voter registrar office. Finks said those applications were denied because “important information was missing from the application, and the voter had not provided a phone number or email for us to contact them.”
Gooden said voters may receive a third-party absentee application in the mail, but should be aware those applications are not from the local voter registrar’s office.
“If voters have already requested that a ballot be mailed to them, there is no need to refile,” she said.
In Rockingham County and Harrisonburg, voters have a handful of local elected positions to vote on, including House of Delegates seats, town council positions and school board members.
The most contested local seats are for Broadway Town Council and District 3 on the Rockingham County School Board.
Five candidates are running for three seats up for grabs on Broadway Town Council, according to a list of candidates provided by Gooden. Incumbents Leslie Fulk, Beverly London and Chad Comer are seeking reelection, while John Dove and Patrick Fritz are also seeking seats.
In the District 3 School Board race, three candidates are running to replace outgoing chair Renee Reed. Reed is not seeking reelection. The candidates are Hilary Irons, Matt Cross and Lori Mier.
District 1 School Board member Jackie Lohr is running unopposed, along with District 3 Supervisor Rick Chandler and District 1 Supervisor Dewey Ritchie.
Ernest Calhoun is running a write-in campaign for the District 1 School Board seat.
There are no members of the Harrisonburg School Board or City Council up for reelection this year.
In the House of Delegates, Dels. Todd Gilbert, R-Mount Jackson, Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, and Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, will face Democratic challengers in November.
Gilbert is being challenged by Emily Scott, Bell will face Sara Ratcliffe and Wilt is being challenged by Bill Helsley.
Runion is once again being challenged by Jennifer Kitchen, who ran against him for the 25th House District seat in 2019 following the retirement of former Del. Steve Landes. Runion won the district with 58.13% of votes.
There will be two special elections to fill town council seats in Grottoes and Dayton.
Susan Mathias, who was appointed to a vacant Dayton Town Council seat left by Tara Worthy in April, filed paperwork in June to appear on the November ballot. Worthy resigned from Town Council due to her family moving out of Dayton.
Dayton Town Councilman Dale Rodgers also resigned in August due to moving out of town, and will vacate his seat on Sept. 30.
Town Council will have 45 days after Sept. 30 to appoint a new member, and if council members do not agree in that time frame, circuit court judges can make the appointment, according to state code.
In Grottoes, two Town Council seats are up for grabs following the resignation of C. W. Stephenson in June and Jo Plaster vacating her seat after being elected mayor in November.
Former council member Jim Justis was appointed to temporarily fill Plaster’s seat in February and filed paperwork to be on the ballot on July 28. Stephenson’s seat was filled by Mike Betts in July, but Betts did not file to be on the ballot.
The last day to register to vote or update registration information prior to the election is Oct. 12. Applications for an absentee ballot will be accepted by mail, fax or online until Oct. 22.
The election will take place on Nov. 2, with polling locations open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mailed-in ballots postmarked on or before Nov. 2 will be accepted at local voter registrar’s offices until noon on Nov. 5.
