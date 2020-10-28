EDITOR’S NOTE: The Daily News-Record is leading up to the Nov. 3 elections with a story on each of the contested local races.
A new mayor of Grottoes will be decided in Tuesday's elections.
With Mayor Emily Holloway stepping down, two council members are seeking to take her place.
Joshua Bailey and Joanne “Jo” Plaster are running to be the new mayor of Grottoes. Bailey is wrapping up the fourth year in his first term and Plaster is in the middle of her current term.
The winner will be the first to serve a four-year term after the Virginia General Assembly passed legislation in 2019 amending the town's charter.
Bailey, 32, is a lifetime Grottoes resident and was elected to serve on town council in 2016.
What led him to run for mayor, he said, was his desire to provide better oversight of town management and personnel.
“I want to ensure a customer service approach to the citizens and their concerns, because it is their tax dollars at work,” he said.
If elected, Bailey said he would bring transparency of government by utilizing the town’s website and social media pages to inform residents of plans for meetings and workshops.
“I think the citizens of Grottoes should elect me as mayor because I have a proven voting record taking a stand and maintaining such for the citizens of the town,” he said. “I have drafted several resolutions to stand behind the rights and voices of our citizens, such as the Second Amendment Sanctuary Resolution and the resolution asking Rockingham County Public School Board to delay implementation of redistricting Grottoes residents until further public input could be provided.”
In order to manage growth in the town, Bailey said the town's code and ordinances need to be amended in order to promote future development and change the quality of life for residents.
“I have nothing to gain, rather everything to give to the citizens,” he said.
Plaster, 42, said she felt a drive to serve the community in a larger capacity, which led her to running for mayor. With her children in college now, she said she could give the position the energy it deserves.
Since being elected to council in 2018, Plaster said she fought to repair and redesign the town’s public pool at Grand Caverns, worked to improve community walk-ability by putting in more than 50 sidewalks and donated her town council salary to go toward banners for high school seniors in 2020.
“I am a person of my word and I set worth to get things done,” she said. “If it’s assigned to me, it’s going to happen.”
If elected, Plaster said she would like to strengthen the town’s infrastructure from the inside out, work on revitalization projects and bring in more small businesses. She would also like to see a community center come to the town and get more grants for sidewalk projects.
“I have the effectiveness the town needs in leadership,” she said. “I have a lot to offer.”
On town council, council member Tim Leeth is the only one seeking to keep his position and will be running against Charles Lawhorne, Michael Kohl and Mark Sterling.
Leeth, 43, has served one term and came back to Grottoes nearly seven years ago after moving away in his early 20s.
Leeth said what promoted him to run for town council was that if he were to make Grottoes his forever home, he wanted to be involved in some way.
“I feel like rather than complain, just get involved,” he said.
As the special event coordinator, Leeth said if he were reelected, he would like to continue to bring special events to the town once it was safe to do so.
When serving on town council, Leeth said he will always do what is best for the town and is not running for any self-interest.
“I vote how I feel our citizens thoughts are,” he said. “I feel like I’ve tried to do my best and I will continue to do my best.”
Lawhorne, 73, is a former U.S. Marine and retired law enforcement officer. A town resident since 1993, Lawhorne already has experience working with the town as he has helped to secure funding for a boat ramp, introduced kids' fishing day and served on the town’s planning commission.
“If I am fortunate enough to be selected by the voters here in Grottoes, I look forward to solving the challenges all localities face during these difficult times,” he said. “The probability of loss of revenue in both short and long term is highly probably with regard to federal grants, state subsides and tax revenue. I hope my longtime experience in town matters can be of use in the future of our town.”
If elected, Lawhorne said he would not be in favor of closed sessions as “all meetings should be open to the public.”
Lawhorne said he knows the town will have to be budget conscious in the future as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also said he has more experience than other candidates running for town council and knows how the town should operate.
“I do think I have something to offer to the town,” he said.
Kohl, 44, is running because he wants to give back to his community.
Kohl currently works as a property manager and has managed a complex in Grottoes for five years, which has given him experience working with the town and commercial real estate.
If elected, Kohl said he would focus on not raising taxes or fees and work on attracting businesses to the area.
“We need to create more communication with town council and its citizens and do remote things through Zoom,” he said. “Maybe have an informal setting to talk each month.”
Sterling, 48, previously served 17 years on town council and did not run for reelection in 2018. He was first elected in 2000 and served four terms.
During the two years Sterling was not on town council, he said he missed serving his community and decided to run again so he could help to be a voice for the community.
"I feel like people should vote for me because I would be the citizens advocate on the council," he said.
If elected, Sterling said he would like to focus his time on cleaning up several areas in the town and enforce town ordinances that are currently in place instead of focusing on creating new ordinances that would "hurt businesses."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.