The three incumbents seeking reelection to Broadway Town Council succeeded in keeping their seats in Tuesday’s election.
According to unofficial results, Leslie Fulk, Beverly London and Chad Comer cruised to victory over challengers John Dove and Patrick Fritz.
Comer was the top vote-getter, securing 1,020 votes compared to Fulk’s 785 and London’s 739. Dove took 486 votes, while Fritz had 226.
The winners will begin serving their four-year terms in January.
Comer and London were both first elected to Town Council in 2013, serving two consecutive terms.
Fulk was first elected to council in 2000. He served two terms before choosing not to seek reelection. Fulk was appointed to Town Council in 2013 to fill Councilman Keith Clark’s term and has remained on council since.
Incumbents were also successful in other races around the Valley for seats in the House of Delegates representing parts of Rockingham County in the General Assembly.
Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Mount Jackson, House minority leader, easily fended off a challenge by Democrat Emily Scott in the 15th House District, which includes Shenandoah and Page counties and parts of Rockingham and Warren counties.
Gilbert took 22,146 votes, or 82%, to Scott’s 4,921, or 18%, according to unofficial results.
Gilbert, 51, was elected to the 15th House District in 2005. He has faced four Democratic challengers, including Scott, since being elected.
In the 58th House District, incumbent Del. Rob Bell of Albemarle bested Democratic challenger Sara Ratcliffe of Greene County.
Bell, who was first elected in 2001, received 24,903 votes, or 63%, to Ratcliffe’s 14,496 votes, or 38%.
The 58th District covers Greene County and parts of Albemarle, Fluvanna and Rockingham counties.
Several local races were foregone conclusions as they were uncontested.
Dewey Ritchie will continue to represent District 1 on the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors, a seat he has held since a special election a year ago to fill out the remainder of the term of former longtime Supervisor Pablo Cuevas, who stepped down in December 2019. Ritchie’s seat will be up for election again in November 2025.
Likewise, Rick Chandler remained the District 3 representative on the Board of Supervisors. Chandler was first elected to a four year term in 2013.
Dan Cullers will begin his first full four-year term as Rockingham County Commissioner of the Revenue in January. He was appointed to the position following the October 2020 death of former Commissioner Lowell Barb.
In Dayton, Susan Mathias was the only candidate on the ballot for a special election to Town Council, as was Jim Justis in a special election to Grottoes Town Council.
In Harrisonburg, Commissioner of the Revenue Karen Rose will serve another four-year term, as will Treasurer Jeff Shafer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.