With three seats available, five contenders for Harrisonburg City Council are on the campaign trail heading into the homestretch toward Election Day.
The candidates are Mayor Deanna Reed and fellow Democratic candidates Laura Dent and Charles Hendricks, as well as independent incumbent George Hirschmann and Republican newcomer Kathleen 'Doc' Kelley.
All candidates agreed addressing the COVID-19 pandemic is the most immediate issue facing council.
"We need to get our businesses back thriving again," Reed said. "We need to get our kids back in school safely and we need to make sure that our economy rebounds and that our families are financially secure again."
Candidates also spoke about helping businesses during and after the pandemic and how businesses help the city in a myriad of ways.
"We need to bring jobs to the area that can pay more because we do need to create more jobs for people other than [JMU] being the mainstay for employment," Kelley said.
Hirschmann said the city is falling behind the county in attracting business opportunity due to regulations and taxes.
"Let's try and hold the taxes down. Let's try to lure the businesses to the city through a tax break or something like that," he said, adding larger and smaller employers, such as manufacturers and shops, are important to Harrisonburg's success.
Dent said if elected, she would move the city toward becoming a high-tech hub.
"There's a lot happening here already and, from my post on City Council, there's a lot I can do to work with Brian Shull, [director] of economic development, and city staff to promote, statewide and nationwide" for businesses and tech workers to come to Harrisonburg.
For example, she said, she is freelancing now for a "major client" in New York.
"That's a way to pull money from New York into this community," she said.
Hendricks said the city needs to build more resiliency, evidenced by the damage the pandemic has done. He said empowering businesses helps keeps taxes "as low as possible for as long as possible."
"Now we've felt the impact when we're not ready for something like a pandemic to hit," he said.
The next crisis will be due to climate change, according to Hendricks.
He said his support for green energy in the city, such as on municipal property, is not just for the environment but will also help in keeping money local.
"Millions of our city dollars goes out of the city to Dominion," through the Harrisonburg Electric Commission, he said.
Kelley said Heritage Oaks Golf Course has unused potential as an attraction beyond the sport of gold.
The city started to build the course in the late 1990s, expecting it to turn a profit by 2006. It has always operated at a loss. Between fiscal year 2017 and fiscal year 2019, the economic loss of the golf course has risen by nearly $159,000, to $518,828, not including debt service.
"It's a beautiful stretch of land," Kelley said. "If we could open it to pedestrians some days a week, they would appreciate it."
She said the cost of HHS2 may cut into the ability for the city to pay for teacher raises and new developments for elementary and middle school projects.
"Putting all the money into the high school would take money away from them," Kelley said. "I think there are creative solutions to the overcrowding that could be more cost effective."
Reed and Dent said they still back the HHS2 project that is now paused due to the pandemic.
"We need to have a second high school," Reed said.
City Council approved the roughly $105M plan for the construction of HHS2 in early December, a project for which the bonds were slated to be covered by a 13-cent increase in real estate tax. Construction on the new school has been halted due to the pandemic.
Hirschmann said the city's teachers deserve raises.
"They earned the raise before and they certainly deserve a raise now," he said.
Like Hirschmann and Reed, Kelley also said the schools and businesses need to reopen, but safely.
"I try to bring some common sense to council and I look at the bigger picture. That's important to me," Hirschmann said. "It's going to be very important to get the city back up on its feet when we can."
Reed, Hirschmann and Kelly also agreed City Council should wait for the results of the city's affordable housing study before committing to a solution.
"I think the best thing we can do is wait for the study to come out and wait for the data and all of the findings and their recommendations for what's best for Harrisonburg," Reed said.
She added, if reelected, she would attempt to set up a housing advisory board made up of community member, developers, nonprofits and city staff.
Hirschmann added religious group Faith In Action's pitch for the establishment of a housing trust may be worth considering more.
“It seems to be a viable plan,” Hirschmann said.
Housing trust funds, once begun by localities, receive public funding and private donations to promote affordable housing, according to the Housing Trust Fund Project, a group that provides information about the initiatives.
Hendricks said it is also important to have affordable housing so police can live in the community they protect and essential workers can afford decent housing.
“All these things are interconnected," Hendricks said.
Also on development, Hendricks said historic buildings tell the story of the city and the community.
"I want to save and preserve our historic building here in Harrisonburg," he said.
